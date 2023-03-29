NBC News Names Carol Lee Managing Editor, Washington

NBC News has elevated Carol Lee, who has been a White House correspondent for the network since 2021, to the new role of managing editor, Washington.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by NBC News Washington bureau chief Ken Strickland, deputy Washington bureau chief Chloe Arensberg, and senior vice president for politics Carrie Budoff Brown.

Lee will integrate NBC News’ day-to-day and enterprise reporting across its digital and broadcast platforms in this new role. She will work closely with Arensberg, Budoff Brown, NBC News Digital executive editor Tom Namako, and NBC News managing editor for politics Liz Johnstone to help drive coverage by identifying storylines and stories that will keep us ahead of our TV and digital competitors. “Lee will help streamline and amplify the incredible reporting across the bureau, investigations, and digital, and break more news across all the network’s platforms,” the network said.

She will report jointly to Arensberg and Budoff Brown.

Lee will continue to make on-air appearances sharing her reporting and analysis across all NBC News and MSNBC platforms. She has been one of the network’s lead reporters covering government agencies, national security, foreign policy and diplomacy under the Biden administration.

Lee has plenty of Washington experience. Before joining NBC News in 2017, she covered the White House for The Wall Street Journal and Politico. She also served as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association and was a member of the association’s board from 2010 to 2016.

Read the announcement from Strickland, Arensberg, and Budoff Brown below:

All,

We are pleased to share that Carol Lee is taking on the role of Managing Washington Editor, further integrating our day-to-day and enterprise reporting across our digital and broadcast platforms.

Over the last few years, as an NBC News national political reporter and then White House correspondent, Carol has broken stories that led the national newscycle for days and reported on some of the most consequential and biggest stories from the nation’s capital. There are few journalists who better understand the inner workings of the White House and the country’s national security apparatus — and even fewer with the sources and drive to churn out regular big scoops on those high-profile beats.

In her new role, Carol will help the network deliver more of that exclusive reporting and will work closely with Chloe Arensberg, Carrie Budoff Brown, Tom Namako and Liz Johnstone to help drive coverage by identifying storylines and stories that will keep us ahead of our TV and digital competitors. She will help streamline and amplify the incredible reporting across the bureau, investigations, and digital, and break more news across all our platforms.

Carol will continue to appear and share her reporting and analysis across all NBC News and MSNBC platforms. She will now report to both Chloe Arensberg and Carrie Budoff Brown.

As we all know, prior to joining NBC News in 2017, Carol covered the White House for The Wall Street Journal and POLITICO. She also served as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association and was a member of the association’s board from 2010 to 2016.

Please join us in congratulating Carol on her new role.

Ken, Chloe, and Carrie