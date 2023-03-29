Here’s When Mid-Morning and Afternoon Editions of CNN News Central Will Debut

CNN is sharing the premiere dates and an on-air look for its new daytime programming block, CNN News Central.

The news block, modeled after CNN’s special election programming, will have a staggered rollout — launching its 9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET block on Monday, April 3, and the 1-4 p.m. block two weeks later on Monday, April 17.

CNN did not elaborate on why the two shows have different premiere dates.

The mid-morning edition of CNN News Central will originate from CNN’s New York offices and anchored John Berman, Kate Bolduan, and Sara Sidner, while the afternoon edition will be presented out of Washington, D.C., by Brianna Keilar, Boris Sanchez, and Jim Scuitto.

Both news programs will be produced from CNN’s Atlanta offices.

The network describes this new program as the core hub of the network’s best-in-class newsgathering operation during the day, bringing stories to viewers in real time while offering perspective and context to key issues.

Both editions of CNN News Central will broadcast from redesigned studios featuring heavy use of graphics and emphasizing on-location reporting.

In a statement made in January when announcing the new program, CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht said, “CNN’s Dayside audience is highly influential, with executives and leaders watching from their offices around the country as the day’s news unfolds.”

The move to CNN News Central sunsets CNN Newsroom, which has been in use since 2006, as well as At This Hour news brands.

Victor Blackwell, who most recently co-anchored the weekday afternoon edition of CNN Newsroom, has returned to his former weekend home as the co-anchor of CNN This Morning Weekend, making his first appearance alongside Amara Walker in Atlanta this past weekend.

Sanchez anchored his last weekend morning show two weekends ago.