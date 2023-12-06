NBC News Names Brian Cheung Business and Data Correspondent

On Wednesday, NBC News announced that Brian Cheung is being promoted to business and data correspondent.
Cheung was previously a reporter for NBC News’ Business and Technology Unit, joining in November 2022. In this role, he’ll continue to cover business and economic across all NBC News platforms, including writing for digital and MSNBC.
NBC News SVP of editorial Catherine Kim made the announcement, noting that Cheung “has been ubiquitous across all platforms breaking down all kinds of data – from the latest inflation numbers to the jobs report to retail sales — and translating what it all means for our audience and the overall health of the economy.”
Before NBC News, Cheung was a writer and an on-air reporter at Yahoo Finance, covering the Fed, economics, and banking.
Read Kim’s memo to NBC News staff below:
All,
We are pleased to announce that Brian Cheung has been named an NBC News Business and Data Correspondent, continuing to cover business and the economy across all platforms of NBC News – including writing for digital, as well as MSNBC.
Since joining the Business & Technology Unit as a reporter in September 2022, Brian has been ubiquitous across all platforms breaking down all kinds of data – from the latest inflation numbers to the jobs report to retail sales — and translating what it all means for our audience and the overall health of the economy. Brian led coverage of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and the regional banking crisis earlier this year, was steadfast on the stakes of the UAW strike, and captured the pulse of Americans across small towns and cities. In 2024, we look forward to more of his crucial reporting on whether the economy is working for most Americans, as Wall Street, inflation and family budgets will surely be front and center for voters as we enter a presidential election year.
Please join me in congratulating Brian on this well-deserved recognition.
—Catherine