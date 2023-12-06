NBC News Names Brian Cheung Business and Data Correspondent

On Wednesday, NBC News announced that Brian Cheung is being promoted to business and data correspondent.

Cheung was previously a reporter for NBC News’ Business and Technology Unit, joining in November 2022. In this role, he’ll continue to cover business and economic across all NBC News platforms, including writing for digital and MSNBC.

NBC News SVP of editorial Catherine Kim made the announcement, noting that Cheung “has been ubiquitous across all platforms breaking down all kinds of data – from the latest inflation numbers to the jobs report to retail sales — and translating what it all means for our audience and the overall health of the economy.”

Before NBC News, Cheung was a writer and an on-air reporter at Yahoo Finance, covering the Fed, economics, and banking.

Read Kim’s memo to NBC News staff below: