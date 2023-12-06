Good Morning America, WTVD-TV Work Together on New Series Spotlighting Local Food Banks

Food insecurity is a major issue in America, especially during the holidays, and Good Morning America has launched a new series that shines a light on the problem.

Throughout December, GMA’s Serving Up Kindness will spotlight local food banks nationwide to raise awareness about food insecurity. The series endeavors to showcase the efforts and impact of these organizations in the fight against hunger in their respective communities.

Good Morning America executive producer Simone Swink says of the series, “Serving Up Kindness captures the spirit of the holiday season showcasing volunteers providing essential donations and a few surprises to those facing food insecurity. At a moment when these issues are at an all-time high.” She adds, “GMA aims to showcase the power of communities coming together.”

Serving With Kindness premieres on Thursday’s broadcast of GMA. In Times Square outside the GMA studios, volunteers will pack meals in collaboration with City Harvest, an organization that collects food from restaurants, grocery stores and cafes that would otherwise go to waste and delivers it for free to New Yorkers experiencing hunger.

GMA will also highlight the work of Food Bank for New York City in the Bronx, the city’s largest hunger-relief organization working to end food poverty since 1983.

Additionally, ABC News will work closely with its Raleigh, N.C. affiliate, WTVD-TV, on Thursday’s broadcast to highlight the notable work being done by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, a dedicated organization providing food for those in need for more than 40 years.