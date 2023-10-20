NBC News Correspondent Martin Fletcher: Wife’s Family Members Among Hostages in Gaza [UPDATE]

UPDATE (3:03 p.m. ET):

On Friday, Hamas reportedly released two American hostages. MSNBC and journalist Martin Fletcher confirmed that the released hostages were from Fletcher’s family.

BREAKING: Two American hostages held by Hamas have been released and are back in Israel. The two women released, Natalie and Judith Raanan, are members of former NBC News Tel Aviv bureau chief Martin Fletcher’s family. Martin calls it “a miracle.” pic.twitter.com/vpHeAUUOIL Advertisement — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 20, 2023

PREVIOUSLY:

Award-winning journalist Martin Fletcher shared a personal connection to the Israel-Hamas war, disclosing on MSNBC Thursday night that two members of his wife’s family were among those taken hostage by the Hamas militant group.

The longtime NBC News correspondent shared the news while appearing on Stephanie Ruhle’s nightly show, The 11th Hour, to talk about the ongoing hostage situation in Gaza.

See Fletcher’s appearance here:

Longtime NBC correspondent Martin Fletcher just told @SRuhle that two members of his wife’s family members are hostages in Gaza. @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/5sPhzA5Cnt — 11th Hour (@11thHour) October 20, 2023

Fletcher is well-versed and has deep knowledge of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, having spent most of his 35 years with NBC News as their Tel Aviv bureau chief and correspondent.

The award-winning journalist began his career with the BBC before transitioning to NBC News in 1977. He continues working with NBC News, serving as a writing instructor for the network’s many correspondents.