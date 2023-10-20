CNN’s Sara Sidner Experiences Tense Moment With Protesters Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas War

Today during a live hit on CNN This Morning amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and pro-Palestinian protests happening across the Middle East, CNN anchor and senior and international correspondent Sara Sidner experienced a tense moment.

While reporting in Ramallah on the West Bank, Sidner was pointing to an area where protests and clashes had been occurring when one of the protesters approached her, yelling, “You are genocide supporters. You are not welcome here!”

With more protesters gathering, security moved in quickly and escorted Sidner out of the situation. Despite the moment, the correspondent continued to talk to the camera and assured the audience, “We’re fine.”

Massive protests in support of Palestine are taking place across the Middle East. We have reporters on scene across the region.@nadaabashir is in Amman and @sarasidnerCNN is in the West Bank: pic.twitter.com/vG5vgYZFhD — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) October 20, 2023

TVNewser reached out to CNN to find out what kind of security it has for its reporters covering the Israel-Hamas war, but the network has not yet commented as of publishing.