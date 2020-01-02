MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Has Been Named NBC News Senior Business Correspondent

2020 is off to a good start for Stephanie Ruhle. The MSNBC anchor has received a promotion: NBC News senior business correspondent.

Ruhle, who left Bloomberg for NBC News/MSNBC in April 2016, will continue to anchor MSNBC Live at 9 a.m., but she’ll also be reporting across NBC’s flagship programming, including Today show and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

The New York Post’s Page Six was first to report news of Ruhle’s promotion.

MSNBC has made some changes to its programming lineup in recent days. Ali Velshi, who led the network’s 3 p.m. hour on weekdays, is leaving his weekday 1 and 3 p.m. timeslots and getting his own 2-hour weekend morning program.

Velshi will lead a new 8-10 a.m. show on Saturdays and Sundays that will lead into AM Joy, which is MSNBC’s highest-rated weekend show.

It is not yet known who will anchor the network’s weekday 3 p.m. slot formerly held by Velshi, though Page Six speculates Joshua Johnson, the host of national NPR talk show 1A, will become anchor of the hour.

Velshi & Ruhle was the name of MSNBC’s weekday 1 p.m. hour, and has come to an end. Will Ruhle receive a new co-anchor at 1 p.m.? Will she lead the hour solo? Or perhaps she won’t lead the hour at all. As always, we’ll get you these answers as soon as we can!

Comments