MSNBC Is Expanding Its Presence on Peacock

MSNBC announced Thursday that it will expand its programming, specials, and documentaries within a new dedicated hub on NBCU’s streaming service Peacock, providing content to paid subscribers ($4.99 per month) for the first time without a cable subscription.

The move to make MSNBC programming available without a cable subscription represents a shift in strategy – effectively ending The Choice From MSNBC channel on Peacock.

In an internal memo to MSNBC staff, obtained by TVNewser, network president Rashida Jones remarked, “This is a big leap forward for us. We are taking the strength of our brand and reimagining the MSNBC experience beyond cable television. The demand for our unrivaled coverage and analysis is higher than ever, and I’m looking forward to broadening the ways we reach and engage our audiences.”

In early spring, the MSNBC hub on Peacock will feature episodes of news analysis shows including Morning Joe, Deadline: White House, The Beat with Ari Melber, The ReidOut, All In with Chris Hayes, and MSNBC’s weekend analysis programming, all streaming on-demand the next day.

Additionally, specials hosted by Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes, Trymaine Lee and others will premiere later this year, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

MSNBC is also expanding its current offering of original shows on Peacock. As previously announced, former White House adviser Symone Sanders and MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst Katie Phang are set to debut their respective daily programs on Peacock and MSNBC this spring. They will join hosts on MSNBC streaming including Zerlina Maxwell, Mehdi Hasan, and Ayman Mohyeldin who already have programs on Peacock.

Additionally, the MSNBC hub will feature all documentaries from MSNBC Films, including Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets, an NBC News Studios and ZCDC production, which will premiere on MSNBC on April 10 and available to stream next day on Peacock.

Peacock’s news programming includes the new MSNBC hub as well as live and on-demand channels including NBC News Now, Sky News, Today All Day, NBC LX, Telemundo Al Día, and Dateline 24/7; live and on-demand local NBC local station content including New York, L.A., Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., San Diego and Connecticut; full episodes on-demand of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Meet the Press with Chuck Todd and Noticias Telemundo; a Dateline streaming library; exclusive Peacock original shows from Mehdi Hasan, Zerlina Maxwell, Ayman Mohyeldin; curated playlists from Today, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood.