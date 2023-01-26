MSNBC Announces New Streaming Leadership Positions

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Rebecca Kutler, MSNBC’s SVP of content strategy announced new leadership appointments affecting the cable news channel and its streaming hub on Peacock.

Alex Lupica has been named the executive producer of former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s upcoming show on Peacock. He will work in tandem with Psaki in creating the new show and will report to Kutler.

Lupica has served various roles at MSNBC since returning to the network in 2017. He was most recently part of MSNBC’s streaming leadership team.

Psaki, to refresh your memory, joined the network in May 2022, and in that time, has been making appearances across the network’s cable and streaming programming.

Her new show is expected to launch later this year.

Kutler also named Raelyn Johnson the executive managing producer for the MSNBC hub on Peacock. Johnson will be responsible for day-to-day production and streaming content delivery in this role. She will work on MSNBC’s flagship streaming programs, including the Mehdi Hasan Show and Symone, and will also contribute to special live events and breaking news.

In addition to that, Johnson will be the main liaison for MSNBC with the Peacock programming team.

Johnson has been with MSNBC since 2015 and has been in various positions, including senior producer on dayside programming and executive producer on weekends.