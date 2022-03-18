MSNBC Anchor Lindsey Reiser Welcomes First Baby

MSNBC weekend morning anchor Lindsey Reiser and her wife Kathy Clark have welcomed baby girl Harlen Rachel Reiser-Clark.

“She’s here! Introducing Harlen Rachel, born on 3/10/22 at 4:32am and weighing 7lb 11oz,” Reiser wrote on Instagram. “We are savoring this time with our little angel!”

Harlen and Rachel are both family names. Harlen is a combination of Harry and Helen, Reiser’s late grandparents’ names and Rachel is Clark’s and her late mother’s middle name.

Reiser joined MSNBC last year after a stint as weekend anchor for Meredith-owned station Arizona’s Family.

She announced her pregnancy last September, and said she and her wife delayed their family planning due to the pandemic.

The couple, who have been together for more than seven years, conceived through intrauterine insemination (IUI), a treatment that involves doctors directly inserting sperm into the uterus.