Morning Show Ratings: Week of Dec. 9

NBC’s Today show was the No. 1 morning show in total viewers and among adults 25-54 for the 2nd straight week, and posted its biggest total viewer and A25-54 leads over GMA in more than 7 months (since the week of April 15).

Versus last year, Today show’s A25-54 demo advantage grew by 26% compared to GMA. However, as you’ll see below, all of the shows were down year-over-year. It’s just that Today’s audience losses were less severe than GMA’s.

Additionally, the NBC morning show has now won 205 out of 207 weeks in the key A25-54 demo.

Despite finishing 2nd across the board this past week, and posting the most significant year-over-year losses of morning TV’s “big 3,” season to date, GMA is the No. 1 weekday morning show in total viewers at this point of the season for the 8th year in a row. It’s also more than doubling its total viewer lead over Today versus last season (+139% – 86,000 vs. 36,000) to its largest in 3 years – since the 2016-17 season.

Compared with the same week in 2018, ABC was -13% in total viewers and -20% in the key A25-54 demo. NBC was -10% in total viewers and -16% among adults 25-54. CBS, despite finishing in 3rd, actually posted the least severe losses relative to last year: -6% in total viewers and -5% in A25-54 viewers.

NOTE: Due to the House Judiciary Hearings, ABC’s, and NBC’s weekly averages are based on 3 days (Wed-Fri), CBS’ weekly averages are based on 2 days (Wed-Thurs).

The averages for the week of Dec. 9, 2019:

Network ABC NBC CBS • Total Viewers: 3,690,000 3,768,000 2,931,000 • A25-54: 1,030,000 1,221,000 775,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 12/9/19), and Year-Ago Week (w/o 12/10/18). Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23 – 12/15/19) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24 – 12/16/18). Averages based on regular telecasts.

