CNN | Fox News | MSNBC | Ratings

Monday, Feb. 19 Scoreboard: Gutfeld Has Strong Showing in Demo

By Mark Mwachiro 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 177 | CNN: 98 | MSNBC: 104
Prime: FNC: 244 | CNN: 155 | MSNBC: 166

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
102		 The Lead:
78		 DeadlineWH:
102
5PM Five:
241		 Blitzer:
94		 DeadlineWH:
6PM Spcl Report:
162		 Blitzer:
94		 Melber:
129
7PM Ingraham:
165		 Outfront:
134		 Reid:
118
8PM Watters:
243		 Cooper:
167		 Psaki:
124
9PM Hannity Spcl:
224		 Collins:
141		 Maddow:
212
10PM Gutfeld:
266		 Philip:
158		 O’Donnell:
161
11PM Gallagher:
158		 Coates:
121		 11th Hour:
99

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Advertisement

Total Day: FNC: 1.590 | CNN: 548 | MSNBC: 1.129
Prime: FNC: 2.229 | CNN: 637 | MSNBC: 2.043

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.314		 The Lead:
577		 DeadlineWH:
1.336
5PM Five:
2.943		 Blitzer:
641		 DeadlineWH:
—-
6PM Spcl Report:
1.964		 Blitzer:
588		 Melber:
1.523
7PM Ingraham:
1.922		 Outfront:
650		 Reid:
1.321
8PM Watters:
2.645		 Cooper:
791		 Psaki:
1.554
9PM Hannity Spcl:
2.096		 Collins:
586		 Maddow:
2.622
10PM Gutfeld:
1.946		 Philip:
533		 O’Donnell:
1.954
11PM Gallagher:
1.092		 Coates:
411		 11th Hour:
890

Advertisement