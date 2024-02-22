Monday, Feb. 19 Scoreboard: Gutfeld Has Strong Showing in Demo

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 177 | CNN: 98 | MSNBC: 104
Prime: FNC: 244 | CNN: 155 | MSNBC: 166
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
102
|The Lead:
78
|DeadlineWH:
102
|5PM
|Five:
241
|Blitzer:
94
|DeadlineWH:
—
|6PM
|Spcl Report:
162
|Blitzer:
94
|Melber:
129
|7PM
|Ingraham:
165
|Outfront:
134
|Reid:
118
|8PM
|Watters:
243
|Cooper:
167
|Psaki:
124
|9PM
|Hannity Spcl:
224
|Collins:
141
|Maddow:
212
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
266
|Philip:
158
|O’Donnell:
161
|11PM
|Gallagher:
158
|Coates:
121
|11th Hour:
99
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.590 | CNN: 548 | MSNBC: 1.129
Prime: FNC: 2.229 | CNN: 637 | MSNBC: 2.043
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.314
|The Lead:
577
|DeadlineWH:
1.336
|5PM
|Five:
2.943
|Blitzer:
641
|DeadlineWH:
—-
|6PM
|Spcl Report:
1.964
|Blitzer:
588
|Melber:
1.523
|7PM
|Ingraham:
1.922
|Outfront:
650
|Reid:
1.321
|8PM
|Watters:
2.645
|Cooper:
791
|Psaki:
1.554
|9PM
|Hannity Spcl:
2.096
|Collins:
586
|Maddow:
2.622
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
1.946
|Philip:
533
|O’Donnell:
1.954
|11PM
|Gallagher:
1.092
|Coates:
411
|11th Hour:
890