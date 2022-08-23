Mona Kosar Abdi Leaving World News Now and America This Morning to Become ABC News Correspondent

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
In a note to staff, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that Mona Kosar Abdi is becoming a New York-based ABC News correspondent.
Kosar Abdi, prior to the announcement, had served as a co-anchor for the network’s overnight news programs World News Now and America This Morning since September 2020. Over the past 23 months, she has covered the protests following George Floyd’s murder, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the economy—and the collapse of the condo in Surfside, Fla.
Kosar Abdi’s move brings closure to the latest rounds of anchor moves affecting the overnight news programs.
Earlier this month, ABC News named Rhiannon Ally as the new co-anchor of World News Now and America This Morning, joining Andrew Dymburt.
Read Kim Godwin’s note to staff below:
Team –
I am pleased to announce that Mona Kosar Abdi is beginning a new role as a correspondent here at ABC News in New York.
Mona is a passionate and skilled journalist who is leaving our wonderful overnight team, where she’s been a co-anchor of “World News Now” and “America This Morning.” While at the anchor desk, in addition to overnight breaking news, Mona covered the protests following George Floyd’s murder, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the economy—and the collapse of the condo in Surfside, Florida. During that time, she also contributed across our programs and platforms, including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “GMA3: What You Need to Know” and “ABC News Live Prime.”
Mona first walked through the doors of ABC News in January 2019 as a multi-platform reporter based in Washington, D.C. In that position, she reported on a variety of stories, including former President Donald Trump’s administration and the 2020 presidential election. She was a vital member of our powerhouse political reporting team, providing nonstop coverage of Trump’s impeachment for our affiliates.
Prior to ABC, Mona was an anchor and reporter at WEWS, the ABC affiliate in Cleveland, Ohio. At WEWS, she reported on the political and economic factors impacting the most vulnerable communities in Northeast Ohio, as well as the impact of Trump’s immigration policies in the state. Mona is a proud San Diego, California, native who holds a degree in international studies: political science and communications from UC San Diego.
Please join me in congratulating Mona on her new role.
#oneabcnews
Kim