Mona Kosar Abdi Leaving World News Now and America This Morning to Become ABC News Correspondent

In a note to staff, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that Mona Kosar Abdi is becoming a New York-based ABC News correspondent.

Kosar Abdi, prior to the announcement, had served as a co-anchor for the network’s overnight news programs World News Now and America This Morning since September 2020. Over the past 23 months, she has covered the protests following George Floyd’s murder, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the economy—and the collapse of the condo in Surfside, Fla.

Kosar Abdi’s move brings closure to the latest rounds of anchor moves affecting the overnight news programs.

Earlier this month, ABC News named Rhiannon Ally as the new co-anchor of World News Now and America This Morning, joining Andrew Dymburt.

Read Kim Godwin’s note to staff below: