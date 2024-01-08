Miguel Almaguer Leaves NBC News

After 18 years of crisscrossing the world as an NBC News correspondent, Miguel Almaguer has left the network.

Most recently a national correspondent, Almaguer announced his departure from NBC News last week via his social media channels, writing, “Seen a lot. Done a lot. Learned a lot. Thankful for my nearly 2-decade-long run at NBC News. But more than anything grateful for those in the trenches with me. With them it was more an adventure than work. Change is hard, and goodbyes aren’t easy. But turning the page is exciting.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miguel Almaguer (@miguelnbc)

In a separate note to NBC News staff, he wrote, “I am especially thankful and indebted to each one of you – my colleagues, true professionals who worked so tirelessly by my side in the trenches. NBC News is home to some of the very best in the business who I will deeply miss. Being at NBC News has granted me a front-row seat to history, and it has been a profound honor.”

Almaguer joined NBC News as a correspondent on April 2, 2009, contributing to all NBC News properties. Viewers came to know him for his reports seen on the Nightly News over the years, including his frequent on-site coverage of natural disasters.

Prior to NBC News, Almaguer served as a general assignment reporter for three years specializing in breaking news coverage at WRC, the NBC station in Washington, DC. Prior to WRC, Almaguer was a reporter for KCRA in Sacramento from 2003-2006. His first job in television was with KSBW-TV in Salinas, Calif., from 2000-2003.

Almaguer is an Emmy Award recipient for his coverage of the San Diego wildfires in 2007 and was an Edward R. Murrow Spot News Award Winner in 2004. In addition, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists has honored Almaguer with awards and scholarships.

Almaguer’s tenure at NBC News was not without controversy, however. In 2022, he was suspended from the network after a news story related to the late-night attack on then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was pulled after, according to NBC News, the story “did not meet NBC News reporting standard.”

Upon returning from suspension, Almaguer saw his screen time on the network reduced considerably.

He did not reveal what his plans post-NBC News will be.