Meteorologists From The Weather Channel Celebrate National Weatherperson’s Day

We at TVNewser seemingly learn something new each day. Today, we learned that Feb. 5 is National Weatherperson’s Day!

The day recognizes people who have achieved great things in the fields of meteorology, weather forecasting and broadcast meteorology, as well as volunteer storm spotters and observers.

TWC meteorologists marked the occasion and spoke about those professionals who have inspired them in their careers.

Take a look!

We are so grateful for all of our meteorologists here at The Weather Channel, and they would like to take a moment to say a big THANK YOU to all who inspired them! (Part 1)#NationalWeatherpersonsDay pic.twitter.com/UkH18jM96N — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 5, 2020

It’s #NationalWeatherpersonsDay, and we couldn’t be more excited! Our meteorologists wanted to shout out a few special people today… (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/oQF9tQfezt — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 5, 2020

Like @JacquiJerasTV says, “This is not a job you do by yourself, it takes a team.” (Part 3)#NationalWeatherpersonsDay pic.twitter.com/trzmuTkm1y — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 5, 2020

