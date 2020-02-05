Weather

Meteorologists From The Weather Channel Celebrate National Weatherperson’s Day

By A.J. Katz Comment

We at TVNewser seemingly learn something new each day. Today, we learned that Feb. 5 is National Weatherperson’s Day!

The day recognizes people who have achieved great things in the fields of meteorology, weather forecasting and broadcast meteorology, as well as volunteer storm spotters and observers.

TWC meteorologists marked the occasion and spoke about those professionals who have inspired them in their careers.

Take a look!

 

 

 

