Mehdi Hasan and Zerlina Maxwell Mark 1-Year Anniversaries of Their Shows on Peacock

Tuesday evening, Mehdi Hasan and Zerlina Maxwell marked the one year anniversaries of their respective analysis shows on Peacock.

The Mehdi Hasan Show played a 4 1/2-minute reel consisting of show appearances from a cavalcade of high-profile newsmakers and celebrities over the past year, everyone from Rep. Ilhan Omar, to former Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton, Mark Ruffalo, to Dr. Anthony Fauci, and many more in between. The reel also showcased Hasan’s style of pointed questioning.

*Whew* what a long, strange year it’s been! Join us as we take a look back at some of the biggest moments. pic.twitter.com/aZhc9wKp5U — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) October 6, 2021

Hasan brings his weeknight show on Peacock to MSNBC on Sundays. He previously served as Chris Hayes‘ top substitute host on All In.

Maxwell, on the other hand, marked her show’s anniversary with live remarks.

“We have been on the most wild and amazing over the course of the last year,” said Maxwell. “We came on the air right smack in the middle of a global pandemic, and for an entire year, I’ve been here in my parents house in Virginia, while my team has been all over the country; and it’s pretty hard to fathom but I haven’t even met most of the people who produce this show in person!”