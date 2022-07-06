Mad Money with Jim Cramer Is Moving to New York Stock Exchange

Mad Money with Jim Cramer is moving from its base at CNBC’s headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. to the New York Stock Exchange.

The move, which takes place on July 18, will see Cramer bring his financial acumen every weekday evening from a brand new studio exclusively built for his show. The new studio will be located on the NYSE’s trading floor next to the bell podium.

“I came to Wall Street forty years ago and fell in love with it instantly,” said Cramer. “The New York Stock Exchange is the pinnacle of capitalism, and I am ecstatic and elated to be back home.”

In a statement, CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman said, “Jim Cramer and the New York Stock Exchange are two of the most recognizable names on Wall Street.” Hoffman added, “Jim is always pushing for new and engaging ways to share his investing insights, from ‘Squawk on the Street’ in the morning to this year’s launch of the CNBC Investing Club to today’s announcement marking an exciting new chapter for the ‘Mad Money’ franchise.”

The new studio set will incorporate the NYSE’s unique architectural elements and feature state-of-the-art interactive technology, and the iconic Mad Money soundboard will be there too.

An updated graphics package will also be introduced, featuring a new color palette, contemporary look and feel, and a more streamlined approach to delivering content and information.

Cramer signed a new multi-platform deal with CNBC last September. As part of that deal, his Cramer Digital is teaming up with CNBC to create exclusive subscription products and content aimed at the investment community. In addition to that, CNBC will create conferences with Cramer.