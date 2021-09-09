Jim Cramer Signs New Multi-Platform Deal with CNBC

CNBC announced Jim Cramer has signed a new multi-platform deal with the network. In addition to his on-air duties for Mad Money and Squawk on the Street, CNBC will now partner with Cramer Digital to create exclusive subscription products and content aimed at the investment community.

Beginning Oct. 4, Cramer will publish articles and videos each day, sharing his thoughts on the markets and trading for all of CNBC’s digital products and services. CNBC will also partner with Cramer on an exclusive investor-focused subscription product, CNBC Investor Club with Jim Cramer.

The new subscription product will reunite Cramer with Margaret de Luna, former President and COO of TheStreet, who was recently named gm and svp of CNBC’s Direct-to-Consumer business.

“The incredible following Jim has built over his career speaks to his brilliant mind and the incredible value he offers his viewers and users,” de Luna said in a statement. “I am thrilled to work together again to build a new, comprehensive subscription product for every level of investor seeking Jim’s advice and insight on stocks, the markets and what makes them move.”

In addition to the TV shows and branded subscription products, CNBC will create conferences with Cramer.

“Jim Cramer is truly one of a kind. He has the unique ability to masterfully break down complex topics and make them digestible for everyday investors,” CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman said in a statement. “And now, for the first time, CNBC will be the home for all of Jim’s media creating a virtuous cycle for his devoted viewers and loyal members to easily engage with exclusive content across all platforms and serve as a one-stop shop for sponsors and advertisers looking to interact with Jim’s comprehensive suite of products on a deeper level.”

Cramer is leaving business news website TheStreet.com, which he founded in 1996 with publisher Marty Peretz. The website went public in 1999 and Cramer served as its chairman between 2008 and 2011. TheStreet was eventually acquired in 2019 by TheMaven for roughly $16.5 million.