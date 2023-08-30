Legendary NBC News, Telemundo Executive Don Browne Dies

Former NBC News and Telemundo executive Don Browne passed away this morning, succumbing to a brain tumor.

He was 80 years old.

Browne retired from NBCUniversal in June 2011 after a six-year stint as president of Telemundo, and before that serving as the Spanish-language network’s chief operating officer.

He had been with NBCU for more than 30 years, first joining the company as NBC News’ Miami bureau chief in 1979 after more than a decade at CBS News.

In 1989, Browne was named executive news director, where he was the executive in charge of NBC’s Today show, and in 1991 became evp of NBC News. While at NBC News he also oversaw the creation of Dateline.

Browne would go on to become president and general manager of NBC’s Miami station, WTVJ, before joining Telemundo.

“He believed in quality journalism. But more importantly, he knew that great people would be able to tell great stories with support, mentoring and coaching,” NBCU News Group DEI chief Yvette Miley told WTVJ.

His wife, Maria Browne, died in 2021 after a battle with cancer and months after, doctors discovered Don Browne had a brain tumor.

Browne is survived by his two sons, Christopher and Ryan, Christopher’s wife and two granddaughters.

Below, a tribute from former CNN and NBC News producer Javi Morgado: