Fox’s Stuart Varney, Dana Perino, and Univision’s Ilia Calderón to Co-Moderate Second Republican Primary Debate

Fox News Media and Univision have announced the co-moderators of the second Republican presidential primary set to air across Fox Business Network and Univision on Sept. 27, from 9-11 p.m. ET at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

Fox Business’ Stuart Varney and Fox News’ Dana Perino have been named as co-moderators for the event by Fox News Media, while Univision named its evening news anchor Ilia Calderón as co-moderator.

Varney is the host of Fox Business’ mid-morning program Varney & Co., and is one of FBN’s original anchors. Perino co-anchors America’s Newsroom on Fox News and serves as co-host of The Five.

Advertisement

Maria Bartiromo has moderated or co-moderated past debates for Fox Business, but Varney and Perino get the call this time around.

In naming the co-moderators, Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace said in a statement, “We are very proud to have Stuart Varney and Dana Perino co-moderating the second debate with Univision to provide Americans with a comprehensive view of the qualifying candidates vying for the Republican nomination for president.”

Calderón is the first Afro-Latina to anchor an evening newscast for a major broadcast network in the United States. She is co-anchor of Univsion’s flagship weekday evening newscast, Noticero Univision, and the primetime newsmagazine, Aquí Y Ahora.

This is not Calderón’s first time co-moderating a televised debate. She took co-moderated the final Democratic primary debate between then-candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in March 2020. She has also moderated various Univision forums featuring presidential and gubernatorial candidates.

Univision Networks evp of news Maria Martinez-Guzman added, “As the number one source of news for the U.S. Hispanic community, Noticias Uunivision’s participation as co-host of the second 2023 Republican primary debate reflects the journalistic mission of TelevisaUnivision’s news division to provide our audience with fair and balanced information. As in past election cycles, we seek to inform Hispanic voters nationwide about their choices while representing our community’s issues during this election cycle.”

In addition to FBN, Fox News Channel will simulcast the entire debate, and subscription service Fox Nation will offer a live stream for the platform’s subscribers. Fox News Audio will also provide breaking news coverage throughout the night with insight from FNC reporters and experts. SiriusXM Channel 115 Fox News Headlines 24/7 will broadcast highlights from the debate every 15 minutes.

Noticias Univision’s digital audiences will have full coverage of the debate via UnivisionNoticias.com, and TelevisaUnivision’s streaming platform, ViX, will also have live coverage on its news channel Noticias 24/7.