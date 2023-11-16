Laura Coates Named Co-Host of 17th Annual CNN Heroes Tribute

It’s been a breakout year for Laura Coates. Earlier this fall, CNN’s chief legal analyst took over the network’s 11 p.m. hour as host on a permanent basis, and next, she’ll join Anderson Cooper as co-host of the annual CNN Heroes ceremony.

Coates replaces Kelly Ripa, who co-hosted the event alongside Cooper the past several years.

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, which honors everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others, returns on Sunday, December 10 at 8 p.m. ET. The live show will broadcast from the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and will also air on CNNI, CNN en Español and be streamed on CNN Max.

Advertisement

The Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2023 were previously announced, and viewers can support the CNN Hero who inspires them the most by voting for the CNN Hero of the Year.

Supporters can vote daily at CNNHeroes.com by logging in via email or Facebook. Viewers get 10 votes a day, every day through Tuesday, December 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.