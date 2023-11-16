Former ABC News Correspondent Jim Avila Joins San Diego’s ABC Station

Former ABC News correspondent Jim Avila is taking his talents to local news. The longtime national TV newser has joined San Diego ABC affiliate KGTV as senior investigative reporter.

Avila left ABC News in 2021 and has been a weekly media columnist for Barrett News Media since May. TVNewser readers know Avila for his long run as a senior national correspondent, and correspondent on 20/20, with a focus on law and justice, and consumer investigations.

“Retirement is boring,” Avila said on Barrett News Media. “A great station doing serious work in a perfect place to play. Checks every box.”

Avila was a White House correspondent at ABC News during President Obama’s second term in office — from 2012 to 2016. Before ABC News, he was a national correspondent at NBC Nightly News.

Avila is no stranger to local news, however, previously having worked at KNBC Los Angeles, WBBM and WLS in Chicago and KPIX San Francisco. He started his career at KCBS radio in San Francisco in 1973.