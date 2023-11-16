ABC News Promotes Aaron Katersky, Faith Abubéy and Elizabeth Schulze

ABC News providing us with some happy news: Aaron Katersky, Faith Abubéy and Elizabeth Schulze have been named ABC News correspondents.
The trio will report across all ABC News programs and platforms.
ABC News president Kim Godwin announced the promotions today via staff memo, stating, in part, “As we continue to cover a fast-breaking news cycle spanning wars, the 2024 election, and a constant stream of breaking national and international stories, I look forward to more unmatched journalism from these three powerhouse reporters.”
Katersky is a senior investigative reporter and 20-year ABC News veteran. He joined the network in 2003 as an ABC News Radio reporter embedding with the Marines in Iraq, and will remain New York-based.
Abubéy, currently D.C.-based, will join ABC News’ Atlanta bureau next year. She has served as a reporter, newsreader and fill-in anchor since joining ABC News in late 2020. Before ABC News, Abubéy was an anchor and investigative reporter at the WXIA in Atlanta.
One of ABC News’ go-to financial journalists, Schulze is the host of the ABC News Live Prime streaming segment, Ca$hing In with Elizabeth Schulze. D.C.-based, she also frequently fills in as an anchor on ABC News Live and as a guest host of ABC’s flagship daily podcast, Start Here. Prior to joining ABC News in 2020, Schulze, spent eight years at CNBC in Washington, London and New York.
Here’s Godwin’s memo to staff announcing the promotions:
Good morning, ABC News.
I’m delighted to announce three well-deserved promotions here at ABC News.
Aaron Katersky, Faith Abubey and Elizabeth Schulze have been named correspondents for ABC News. These three award-winning journalists will report across all programs and platforms. Faith and Elizabeth will continue to be based in Washington, D.C., until Faith joins our Atlanta bureau in 2024 and Aaron remains in New York.
Aaron is a senior investigative reporter and key member of our ABC News team, reporting on public safety, political corruption and the courts, including former President Donald Trump’s criminal prosecutions and civil trials. Joining the network in 2003 as an ABC News Radio reporter embedded with the Marines in Iraq, he has traveled the country and the world as a correspondent and the lead special events anchor for the radio network for nearly two decades. Aaron has reported from war zones, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Israel and Ukraine; from Egypt for the historic Arab Spring; from Rome for the selection of Pope Benedict and the beatification of Pope John Paul II; and from the scenes of terror attacks in Belgium, Egypt, France and the U.K. Stateside, he has covered every political convention since 1996 and reported from the sights of mass shootings, natural disasters and terror attacks.
Faith has traveled across the world on important stories as an on-air reporter, newsreader and fill-in anchor since joining ABC News in late 2020. While at the network, her reporting has included a recent in-depth piece on maternal care deserts. She covered the Queen’s funeral in London and national politics from Capitol Hill to the White House, including the Senate confirmation hearing for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris, and the 60th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, among countless other breaking news stories. Before ABC News, she was an anchor and investigative reporter at the WXIA in Atlanta.
In her time at ABC News, Elizabeth has reported on major stories from Washington to Wall Street, including the impact of inflation on American households, the debt ceiling showdown, the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She covered the 2020 presidential and 2022 midterm elections and the second impeachment trial of former President Trump. Elizabeth is also the host of the ABC News Live “Prime” series “Ca$hing In with Elizabeth Schulze.” She frequently fills in as an anchor on ABC News Live and a guest host of ABC’s flagship daily podcast, “Start Here.” Prior to joining ABC News in 2020, Elizabeth spent eight years at CNBC in Washington, London and New York.
As we continue to cover a fast-breaking news cycle spanning wars, the 2024 election, and a constant stream of breaking national and international stories, I look forward to more unmatched journalism from these three powerhouse reporters.
Please join me in congratulating them on their well-deserved new roles.
#oneabcnews
Kim