ABC News Promotes Aaron Katersky, Faith Abubéy and Elizabeth Schulze

ABC News providing us with some happy news: Aaron Katersky, Faith Abubéy and Elizabeth Schulze have been named ABC News correspondents.

The trio will report across all ABC News programs and platforms.

ABC News president Kim Godwin announced the promotions today via staff memo, stating, in part, “As we continue to cover a fast-breaking news cycle spanning wars, the 2024 election, and a constant stream of breaking national and international stories, I look forward to more unmatched journalism from these three powerhouse reporters.”

Katersky is a senior investigative reporter and 20-year ABC News veteran. He joined the network in 2003 as an ABC News Radio reporter embedding with the Marines in Iraq, and will remain New York-based.

Abubéy, currently D.C.-based, will join ABC News’ Atlanta bureau next year. She has served as a reporter, newsreader and fill-in anchor since joining ABC News in late 2020. Before ABC News, Abubéy was an anchor and investigative reporter at the WXIA in Atlanta.

One of ABC News’ go-to financial journalists, Schulze is the host of the ABC News Live Prime streaming segment, Ca$hing In with Elizabeth Schulze. D.C.-based, she also frequently fills in as an anchor on ABC News Live and as a guest host of ABC’s flagship daily podcast, Start Here. Prior to joining ABC News in 2020, Schulze, spent eight years at CNBC in Washington, London and New York.

Here’s Godwin’s memo to staff announcing the promotions: