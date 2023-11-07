Katty Kay to Launch Weekly Interview Program on BBC News Channel

BBC’s U.S. special correspondent and presenter at large Katty Kay will host a new weekly show for BBC News Channel that will feature in-depth conversations with some of the most powerful and news-making figures in the worlds of culture, business, and science.

Debuting on November 16, Influential with Katty Kay will be a nine-episode series airing weekly across the BBC News channel, BBC.com, and YouTube, with an audio version being made available on all major podcast platforms and on BBC iPlayer in the UK. North American viewers can access extended versions of the episodes on BBC Select in the new year.

BBC says that the new series “will offer insightful, unexpected conversations and a laid-back style as Kay goes on location – from farmers markets and museums to Shakespeare’s Globe Theater in London – to get to know the people behind their personas and give audiences a candid and deeply personal peek behind the curtain.”

Kay’s first guest will be actor Wendell Pierce, with other guests including television chef and author Ina Garten, former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, author Ken Follet, principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre Misty Copeland, author and financial journalist Michael Lewis, Dermalogica founder Jane Wurwand, chef and restaurateur José Andrés, and actor Hugh Bonneville.

Kay, a MSNBC Morning Joe staple and former BBC World News anchor, rejoined BBC in 2022 as a U.S. special correspondent for BBC Studios, contributing across documentaries, podcasts, and news, which includes hosting TV documentaries from the US and Europe, presenting her own podcast series, and writing a weekly column for bbc.com/news. She’ll occasionally anchor BBC news coverage of major world events.