Katty Kay Returns to BBC as US Special Correspondent for BBC Studios

Former BBC World News anchor Katty Kay is returning to the BBC as US Special Correspondent for BBC Studios, working across documentaries, podcasts and news.

According to the BBC, Kay will host TV documentaries from both the US and Europe, present her own podcast series and write a weekly column for bbc.com/news. She’ll also front occasional BBC news coverage of major events, including the US midterm elections. Her first documentary project will focus on the fate of democracy in the U.S.

“I’m thrilled to join BBC Studios as it expands its global reach,” Kay said in a statement. “I look forward to telling stories in new ways with longer form reporting and documentary projects. This will be an exciting challenge for me and I couldn’t have better partners.”

Kay has appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe for years, even guest-hosting the program on occasion. In fact, according to CNN, she previously had talks with MSNBC about taking on a more permanent role on Morning Joe, but the offer ultimately wasn’t strong enough for Kay, who wanted additional time to work on other projects.

After 21 years at the BBC, Kay left in May 2021 to join Ozy Media as its senior editor and executive producer. However, she resigned six months later from the digital media company following a New York Times report from Ben Smith alleging Ozy executives committed securities fraud.