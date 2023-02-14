Kansas City Chiefs Fan and Fox News Host Harris Faulkner Details Her Super Bowl 57 Experience

Fox News host Harris Faulkner took her daughter to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona and their preferred team came out on top: The Kansas City Chiefs.

We caught up with Faulkner after the big game and she had much to share about the weekend.

“First and foremost, it was a stellar Mom-Daughter Weekend,” said Faulkner. “Kind of had a parent theme for me. Had a chance to chat with Pat Mahomes Sr. about his Super Bowl winning son.”

One of Faulkner’s top takeaways was how close the actual game was. Led by their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes (junior), the Chiefs rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to edge the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

“Both teams played spectacularly,” said Faulkner. “There were also compelling story lines. Mahomes who was just chosen as the MVP for 2023, picked up his second Super Bowl win under the age of 27. Just… wow. And, the National Anthem sung by Chris Stapleton took my breath away. Hope I get to meet him someday and thank him in person for his passion for our country.”

There was the issue of the playing surface at State Farm Stadium. It became a controversial aspect of what otherwise was an exciting event.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s the worst field I ever played on,” Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick told reporters. “It was hard. I beat my man a couple times, trying to turn the corner and just was slipping.”

Faulkner made note of the playing surface issues as well, adding, “I was at times distracted by watching world class athletes have to deal with a playing field that was somehow poorly prepared and slick as ice. In the stands we were told that’s why players were changing their cleats.”

Super Bowl Weekend is known for its parties, and the Fox News host disclosed that she checked out a couple of red carpets in her cowboy boots.

She also got a kick out of watching her teenage daughter and her co-worker’s daughter belt out Rihanna tunes during the halftime show.

“I didn’t know Ri Ri could traverse generations like that!” said Faulkner. “I knew the words, too!

Faulkner isn’t a frontrunner or a fair-weather fan. Her support for the Chiefs goes back 23 years to her time as an anchor at Kansas City’s WDAF-TV (Ch. 4). In addition to the Super Bowl wins, her favorite Chiefs moment is singing the National Anthem at Arrowhead Stadium back in 1999 when she was still employed by the Fox affiliate.