Fox News | Ratings

July ’21 Fox News Ratings: The Most-Watched Cable Network Gains Demo Viewers From June, But Is Down From Prior July

By A.J. Katz 

Fox News Is America’s Most-Watched Cable Network

Fox News Channel is the most-watched network on cable for the month of July 2021. The network also out-performed MSNBC and CNN in total day and prime time among total viewers and adults 25-54 for the fifth consecutive month.

In prime time, Fox averaged 2.12 million viewers, and 333,000 in the 25-54 demographic. In total day, FNC earned an average of 1.19 million viewers, and 201,000 adults 25-54.

How does that stack up against comparable months? Compared the prior month (June 2021), the network remained steady in average total prime time audience, posted +1% of its prime time audience from the demo, +1% in average total day viewers and +3% of its average A25-54 audience across the 24-hour day.

A pretty solid month, all in all.

What about the year-over-year trend? Like MSNBC and CNN, the trends weren’t great. Again, 2020 was a landmark year for cable news on the ratings front. Expect these year-over-year losses to continue throughout 2021. Fox shed -34% of its average total prime time audience, -36% of its audience from the prime time demo, dropped -27% in total day viewers and -27% in the total day demo vs. July 2020; not a great trend but a less-severe decline than that its competitors have been experiencing.

Compared to the same four years ago (July 2017).  Fox stayed flat in average total prime time audience, but shed -18% of its audience from the prime time demo, dropped -10% in total day viewers and -28% in the total day demo. Again, not a great trend but less-severe than CNN and MSNBC are seeing.

The average Nielsen live plus same day impressions for July 2021:

  • Prime time (Mon.-Sun.): 2,124,000 total viewers / 333,000 A25-54
  • Total Day (Mon.-Sun.): 1,186,000 total viewers /201,000 A25-54

On the programming front—during July, FNC claimed eight of the top 10 cable news programs in overall viewers, 14 of the top 17 in the key 25-54 demo and comprised 61 of the top 100 cable telecasts in average total audience.

As expected, Tucker Carlson Tonight was the No. 1 cable news show of the month, averaging the most average total viewers (3.02 million) and 520,000 adults 25-54 in July. Hannity ranked No. 2 in cable news in average total viewers (2.7 million). The Five (2.53 million), The Rachel Maddow Show (2.3 million) and The Ingraham Angle (2.07 million) rounded out the top five.

Advertisement
Advertisement