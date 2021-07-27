July ’21 Fox News Ratings: The Most-Watched Cable Network Gains Demo Viewers From June, But Is Down From Prior July

Fox News Channel is the most-watched network on cable for the month of July 2021. The network also out-performed MSNBC and CNN in total day and prime time among total viewers and adults 25-54 for the fifth consecutive month.

In prime time, Fox averaged 2.12 million viewers, and 333,000 in the 25-54 demographic. In total day, FNC earned an average of 1.19 million viewers, and 201,000 adults 25-54.

How does that stack up against comparable months? Compared the prior month (June 2021), the network remained steady in average total prime time audience, posted +1% of its prime time audience from the demo, +1% in average total day viewers and +3% of its average A25-54 audience across the 24-hour day.

A pretty solid month, all in all.

What about the year-over-year trend? Like MSNBC and CNN, the trends weren’t great. Again, 2020 was a landmark year for cable news on the ratings front. Expect these year-over-year losses to continue throughout 2021. Fox shed -34% of its average total prime time audience, -36% of its audience from the prime time demo, dropped -27% in total day viewers and -27% in the total day demo vs. July 2020; not a great trend but a less-severe decline than that its competitors have been experiencing.

Compared to the same four years ago (July 2017). Fox stayed flat in average total prime time audience, but shed -18% of its audience from the prime time demo, dropped -10% in total day viewers and -28% in the total day demo. Again, not a great trend but less-severe than CNN and MSNBC are seeing.

The average Nielsen live plus same day impressions for July 2021:

2,124,000 total viewers / 333,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon.-Sun.): 1,186,000 total viewers /201,000 A25-54

On the programming front—during July, FNC claimed eight of the top 10 cable news programs in overall viewers, 14 of the top 17 in the key 25-54 demo and comprised 61 of the top 100 cable telecasts in average total audience.

As expected, Tucker Carlson Tonight was the No. 1 cable news show of the month, averaging the most average total viewers (3.02 million) and 520,000 adults 25-54 in July. Hannity ranked No. 2 in cable news in average total viewers (2.7 million). The Five (2.53 million), The Rachel Maddow Show (2.3 million) and The Ingraham Angle (2.07 million) rounded out the top five.