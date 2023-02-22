NewsNation | Revolving Door

Jorge Ventura Joins NewsNation as Atlanta-Based Correspondent

By Mark Mwachiro 

NewsNation keeps beefing up its correspondent ranks, this time adding Jorge Ventura as an Atlanta-based national correspondent.

Ventura was previously the lead correspondent for The Daily Caller and has produced several investigative documentaries, some of which have been featured on NewsNation, Yahoo! News, Fox News, BBC, and Sky News.

Ventura made his first on-air camera appearance on Tuesday, appearing on On Balance with Leland Vittert.

In January, the Nexstar-owned cable news outlet added former Fox Business White House reporter Blake Burman as a D.C. correspondent.

