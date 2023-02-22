Jorge Ventura Joins NewsNation as Atlanta-Based Correspondent

NewsNation keeps beefing up its correspondent ranks, this time adding Jorge Ventura as an Atlanta-based national correspondent.

I’m excited to announce that I’ll be joining the @NewsNation team as a national correspondent! Can’t wait to get back out on the field! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/W8lgVIXSrt — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) February 21, 2023

Ventura was previously the lead correspondent for The Daily Caller and has produced several investigative documentaries, some of which have been featured on NewsNation, Yahoo! News, Fox News, BBC, and Sky News.

Ventura made his first on-air camera appearance on Tuesday, appearing on On Balance with Leland Vittert.

Made my @NewsNation debut on ‘On Balance’ with @LelandVittert discussing the Biden administration’s new immigration rule and cartel influence inside America pic.twitter.com/nRdS4Tj6N2 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) February 22, 2023

In January, the Nexstar-owned cable news outlet added former Fox Business White House reporter Blake Burman as a D.C. correspondent.