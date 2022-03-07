Javier de Diego, Eva Nordstrom, Vaughn Sterling, Ilyas Kirmani Named Content Leaders for CNN+

CNN announced Monday a number of new executive producers and content leaders joining the CNN+ team.

Javier de Diego has been named the executive producer of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? A 14-year CNN veteran, de Diego has served as senior broadcast producer for The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, and as supervising producer for The Lead with Jake Tapper. He previously served as supervising producer during the 2016 election cycle, working with Jamie Gangel on interviews and her documentary on the life of President George H.W. Bush. de Diego will report to CNN+ daily programming boss Jenn Suozzo and starts on March 14.

Veteran CBS News executive Eva Nordstrom has returned to CNN as director of features and planning for CNN+, where she will be the CNN+ ambassador to Domestic and International Newsgathering. Nordstrom is rejoining CNN after spending the last 10 years at CBS News where she most recently led special events coverage. As CBS News’ ep of special events, Nordstrom oversaw network news specials and breaking news including Jan. 6th, election nights, debates, and the presidential inauguration. She was also part of the team that launched CBS This Morning (now CBS Mornings) and served as the broadcast’s managing editor. In her previous tenure at CNN, Nordstrom spent 15 years in various roles including as a senior producer at American Morning and later as a senior producer for Anderson Cooper 360.

Vaughn Sterling has been named the executive producer overseeing breaking news coverage on CNN+ and Reliable Sources Daily, hosted by Brian Stelter. Sterling joined CNN as a video journalist a few days before 9/11. He’s performed almost every job at CNN from running prompter to working with the International Desk during the Iraq War and helping launch The Situation Room. Sterling was a senior producer for election nights and most recently served as the Senior Broadcast Producer for CNN’s 9 p.m. hour. Sterling is based in New York and reports to Jenn Suozzo.

Additionally, Ilyas Kirmani is the executive producer for Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy and The Don Lemon Show. Ilyas joins CNN+ from NBC News where he spent 16 years as a managing editor, ep and most recently as executive editor for NBC News in London. Kirmani is based in New York and reports to Nancy Han as he works closely with the LA team to oversee production for Cari & Jemele.

de Diego, Nordstrom, Sterling and Kirmani join Melanie Buck (CNN+Daily/Mornings), David Gelles (CNN+Daily/DC-based shows), Scott Matthews (CNN+ Weekly), and Jamie Foster (CNN+ Weekly) as CNN+ executive producers and content leaders.