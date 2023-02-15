Jake Tapper’s Top Producer Ousted Over Inappropriate Relationship with Subordinate

The wounds suffered from Jeff Zucker’s abrupt resignation last year were beginning to heal for many CNN staffers. Now, they find themselves embroiled in another painful saga, this time surrounding The Lead with Jake Tapper executive producer Federico Quadrani.

Quadrani, according to the New York Post’s Page Six, was let go from the network last week because of an inappropriate relationship with one of his subordinates.

The outlet reports that CNN anchor Jake Tapper was presented with “something that he couldn’t ignore” concerning Quadrani, who was already under investigation by CNN HR for a separate incident.

Tapper took this information to human resources, which resulted in the termination of Quadrani and the unnamed staffer on Friday.

A CNN spokesperson would not comment on personnel matters when contacted by TVNewser.

Quadrani had been Tapper’s executive producer since 2013, joining CNN from MSNBC, where he was the EP of The Daily Rundown. He had previously worked on NBC’s Today show from 2003-2009 after a six-year stint at ABC News.

Quadrani’s ouster continues the bad streak of news media staffers losing their jobs over inappropriate relationships.

Zucker left CNN just over a year ago due to a consensual, yet undisclosed relationship with his subordinate, CNN marketing and public relations chief Alison Gollust. The relationship had violated network standards and practices, and Gollust departed the network a short time later.

Over at ABC News, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach both exited the network last month after it was discovered they were romantically involved with one another.