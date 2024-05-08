Former Vice News Correspondent Isobel Yeung Joins CNN

Isobel Yeung is joining CNN as a London-based correspondent reporting on major stories for the network’s television and digital platforms. The award-winning correspondent who has covered stories about human rights, terrorism, conflict, mass detention and mental health begins her new role immediately.

“I’m thrilled to be joining CNN at a time when impactful journalism has never felt more important,” Yeung said in a statement. “I’m incredibly excited to continue my reporting from around the world, and to reach new audiences—this time with the formidable force that is CNN.”

“Isobel has a truly exceptional track record of impactful enterprise reporting and filmmaking,” added Deborah Rayner, CNN’s senior vice president of international newsgathering for TV and digital, in a statement. “It is extremely rare to find a multi-skilled journalist with such a body of experience and award-winning work across so many countries. Hers is the kind of journalism that has always been at the core of what CNN is about, and we’re thrilled that she is joining our already outstanding team of international correspondents.”

Yeung was previously a senior correspondent and producer at Vice News, and also produced content for HBO, Hulu and Showtime. She announced her departure from Vice in February after its parent company, Vice Media, shut down its website and laid off hundreds of its staff as it pivoted to a studio-model business strategy.

I no longer work for Vice. Its been the greatest honor to work with THE BEST team. We’ve broken stories from every corner of the globe. Those stories have led to arrests, law & policy changes. We’ve won all the awards. Moved the needle on important issues. THANKS FOR WATCHING. — Isobel Yeung (@IsobelYeung) February 27, 2024

Yeung is the recipient of numerous awards, including 10 Emmys, a Peabody Award and the Foreign Press Association’s Journalist of the Year Award. In 2021, she was awarded the James Foley Medill Medal for Courage in Journalism for her coverage of the human rights crisis in Idlib, Syria’s last rebel-controlled province, during the country’s ongoing civil war. She shared the honor with Zach Caldwell, Mahmud Mousa, Jackie Jesko and Tarek Turkey.