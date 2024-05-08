Ticker: Erin Burnett Interviews President Biden, CNN Brings Aboard Another Ex-Vice Newser

Top of the Ticker: CNN has scored an exclusive one-on-one interview with President Joe Biden, which will air during Outfront with Erin Burnett on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET. The national press has bemoaned the President’s lack of interviews during his presidency, so this rare opportunity will see Burnett asking him about the economy, the Middle East and his plans for a second term.

CNN Promotions: In addition to the big hire of Isobel Yeung, CNN revealed that another Vice News alum is joining its ranks. Emmy-winning ex-Vicer Meena Duerson will serve as a New York-based correspondent. The network also elevated national correspondent Mike Valerio to international correspondent reporting on the Asia-Pacific region for television and digital platforms.

Social Buzz: Christina Capatides has been named vice president of social media and trending content for CBS News and Stations. Her portfolio now includes social media responsibilities along with social discovery, production and social TV. According to The Wrap, Capatides will report to both Jennifer Mitchell and Ingrid Ciprián-Matthews, the presidents of CBS News and Stations and CBS News, respectively.

Shared Award: NBC News and Noticias Telemundo are joint winners in the large newsroom category of the 2024 Economic Justice Journalism Awards, formerly known as the Poverty Awards. The awards are organized by the National Press Foundation to recognize journalists or news organizations that cover the impacts of economic inequality in America. NBC News and Noticias Telemundo were recognized for their year-long investigation uncovering the plight of children working in U.S. slaughterhouses. The complete list of winners can be found here.