Here’s How Cable and Broadcast Networks Are Covering 2020 Iowa Democratic Caucuses

The 2020 Iowa caucuses begin today at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local time).

Nearly 240,000 Iowans participated in the 2008 Iowa Democratic caucus, and those “in the know,” including NBC News political reporter and Road Warrior Vaughn Hillyard, expect upwards of that number in 2020.

As one might expect, the television news outlets are going all in on coverage of an event which marks the formal start of the 2020 presidential primary elections.

Here’s what we have so far in terms of coverage plans for today’s festivities. We’ll continue to update this item as additional plans roll in.

ABC News:

ABC News presents special coverage of the 2020 presidential election Iowa Caucus on Monday, Feb. 3 on ABC.

ABC will air special reports in prime time as voting results break, providing insight on the latest developments and the impact on the election and candidates.

Coverage will feature ABC News’ chief anchor George Stephanopoulos , World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir , chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl , senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega , senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce , senior national correspondent Terry Moran , FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver , special correspondent Matthew Dowd and contributors Chris Christie , Rahm Emanuel and Yvette Simpson .

, World News Tonight anchor and managing editor , chief White House correspondent , senior White House correspondent , senior congressional correspondent , senior national correspondent , FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief , special correspondent and contributors , and . Muir will anchor World News Tonight from Iowa on Monday Feb. 10, and from New Hampshire on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Stephanopoulos anchors This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Feb. 9 and Good Morning America on Monday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 11 from New Hampshire.

on Sunday, Feb. 9 and Good Morning America on Monday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 11 from New Hampshire. Good Morning America weekend co-anchors Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim , national correspondent Marcus Moore , correspondent Stephanie Ramos and multi-platform reporter Rachel Scott will report on the ground from candidates’ campaign headquarters across Iowa and New Hampshire on the latest developments in the race.

and , national correspondent , correspondent and multi-platform reporter will report on the ground from candidates’ campaign headquarters across Iowa and New Hampshire on the latest developments in the race. ABC News will provide comprehensive coverage and analysis of both events on ABCNews.com . ABC News Live, the network’s 24/7 breaking news and live events channel, will have special coverage beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET of the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary.

. ABC News Live, the network’s 24/7 breaking news and live events channel, will have special coverage beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET of the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary. World News Tonight weekend anchor and chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas will anchor coverage live from Des Moines and Manchester, respectively, with political director Rick Klein , senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer and contributors Heidi Heitkamp , Alex Castellanos , Stephanie Cutter and Deidre DeJear .

will anchor coverage live from Des Moines and Manchester, respectively, with political director , senior Washington reporter and contributors , , and . FiveThirtyEight will have preview pieces and forecasts for each event and will produce reaction pieces. Social media newscast On Location will have on-the-ground coverage leading up to both events with recaps of the results – exclusively for Facebook Watch.

will have preview pieces and forecasts for each event and will produce reaction pieces. Social media newscast will have on-the-ground coverage leading up to both events with recaps of the results – exclusively for Facebook Watch. ABC News Radio live coverage will be anchored by Correspondent Aaron Katersky in Des Moines and then Manchester with on-the-ground reporting by Start Here podcast host Brad Mielke .

in Des Moines and then Manchester with on-the-ground reporting by podcast host . Correspondent Ryan Burrow joins from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It will also provide live one-minute Status Reports throughout both days. Mielke will host Start Here on location in both states.

joins from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It will also provide live one-minute Status Reports throughout both days. Mielke will host Start Here on location in both states. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with correspondents Ines De La Cuetara and Marci Gonzalez reporting from Iowa, and correspondents Mona Kosar Abdi and Trevor Ault reporting from New Hampshire. Klein will also be providing analysis for ABC affiliates. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

CBS News:

CBS News will provide extensive coverage of the Iowa caucuses tonight across all broadcasts and platforms, including prime time updates live, comprehensive coverage on CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service.

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will lead the network’s coverage and anchor the prime time updates tonight beginning at 8 p.m., ET.

will lead the network’s coverage and anchor the prime time updates tonight beginning at 8 p.m., ET. O’Donnell and the CBS News team of journalists reporting from Iowa and beyond will provide the latest news as results come in. CBS News will feature on-the-ground reporting from chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett , political correspondent Ed O’Keefe and correspondent Nikole Killion .

, political correspondent and correspondent . CBS This Morningkicked off today’s coverage of the Iowa caucuses with co-host Tony Dokoupil anchoring live from Des Moines as part of the broadcast’s extensive coverage.

anchoring live from Des Moines as part of the broadcast’s extensive coverage. Major Garrett , Ed O’Keefe and CBS News special correspondent Alex Wagner joined Dokoupil, as well as the team of CBS News political correspondents, to discuss the Iowa caucuses and CBS News polling, which shows a tight and fluid race. Gayle King and Anthony Mason anchored live from the studio. The program will continue with analysis and results of the Iowa causes Tuesday morning.

, and CBS News special correspondent joined Dokoupil, as well as the team of CBS News political correspondents, to discuss the Iowa caucuses and CBS News polling, which shows a tight and fluid race. and anchored live from the studio. The program will continue with analysis and results of the Iowa causes Tuesday morning. Full coverage also continues tonight on the CBS Evening News with the CBS News team providing the latest headlines from Iowa.

CBSN will stream wall-to-wall coverage of the Iowa caucuses throughout the day featuring on-the-ground coverage from Des Moines.

At 5 p.m. ET, Elaine Quijano will anchor a special edition of Red & Blue focusing on the first-in-the-nation caucus. She will be joined by contributors Caitlin Huey-Burns, Antjuan Seawright, Leslie Sanchez , and Lynda Tran , as well as additional guests and reporters live from the Hawkeye State.

will anchor a special edition of Red & Blue focusing on the first-in-the-nation caucus. She will be joined by contributors , and , as well as additional guests and reporters live from the Hawkeye State. CBS News’ live blog will provide continuous updates throughout the day at CBSNews.com.

CBS News Radio will provide continuous coverage by Bill Rehkopf, Leonard Steinhorn , Peter Maer, Steve Dorsey, Steve Futterman and Jim Krasula . CBS News Radio will also provide stations with short-form special reports throughout the night and will stream its coverage online, on mobile apps and on smart speakers. Download the CBS News Radio App for iOS and Android or ask any Alexa-enabled device to play CBS News Radio.

, and . CBS News Radio will also provide stations with short-form special reports throughout the night and will stream its coverage online, on mobile apps and on smart speakers. Download the CBS News Radio App for iOS and Android or ask any Alexa-enabled device to play CBS News Radio. CBS Newspath, CBS News’ newsgathering organization providing news and information to 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world, will feature extensive coverage and digital content leading up to and during the Iowa Caucuses with Natalie Brand and Michael George report from Hawkeye State.

C-SPAN:

C-SPAN will be live in Iowa from two caucus sites starting at 7:30 pm ET, following caucusgoers in West Des Moines and Milo.

Iowa Caucus results and candidate speeches will also be live on C-SPAN beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Fox News:

FNC will broadcast live from the Iowa Event Center.

FNC’s chief political anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier , alongside The Story’s Martha MacCallum will host a two-hour evening special, Democracy 2020: The Iowa Caucuses, beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, featuring the main event and live reports, followed by a 2-hour prime time special at 10 p.m. breaking down the evening’s results and providing live analysis.

, alongside The Story’s will host a two-hour evening special, Democracy 2020: The Iowa Caucuses, beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, featuring the main event and live reports, followed by a 2-hour prime time special at 10 p.m. breaking down the evening’s results and providing live analysis. The network will show Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity before heading back to on-the-ground caucus coverage.

On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, Baier and MacCallum will helm a two-hour special, beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

Reporting live on the ground at the candidate headquarters throughout the caucuses and the days leading up to it will be FNC’s campaign correspondent Peter Doocy with contributions from network correspondents Jacqui Heinrich, Ellison Barber, Mike Tobin and Griff Jenkins .

with contributions from network correspondents . On Monday night, reporters Alicia Acuna and Dan Springer will report live from caucus locations and Mark Meredith will report from the Iowa Event Center.

and will report live from caucus locations and Mark Meredith will report from the Iowa Event Center. 5-9 a.m. ET – Fox & Friends’ signature Breakfast with Friends live segments on location in Iowa

9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET – America’s Newsroom live from the River Center

2-3 p.m. ET – The Daily Briefing live from the River Center

3-4 p.m. ET – Bill Hemmer Reports live from the River Center

Reports live from the River Center 5-6 p.m. ET – The Five live from the River Center

6-8 p.m. ET – Democracy 2020: The Iowa Caucuses live from the Iowa Event Center with anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum

10 p.m.-12 a.m. ET – Democracy 2020: The Iowa Caucuses live from the Iowa Event Center with anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum

12-2 a.m. ET – Fox News @ Night live from the Iowa Event Center

FOXNews.com will offer coverage and will live blog the entire event, as well as a video stream which viewers can access at www.foxnews.com.

FOX News Radio will offer live national network coverage from Des Moines on caucus day beginning at 7PM/ET with a FOX News Podcast special, The Campaign with Bret Baier, followed by live coverage of the results anchored by FNR’s national correspondent Jared Halpern , FNR political analyst Josh Kraushaar and FNR reporters Tonya J. Powers and Jessica Rosenthal .

, FNR political analyst and FNR reporters . Additionally, the nationally syndicated Guy Benson Show (3-6 p.m. ET) will broadcast live from Des Moines on Monday, and Fox News Podcasts will also offer special editions of their daily morning podcast the Fox News Rundown from Iowa.

FBN:

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, anchor and managing editor Neil Cavuto will helm a special prime time extended edition of Cavuto Coast to Coast featuring live coverage and expert analysis of the caucuses and election results.

will helm a special prime time extended edition of Cavuto Coast to Coast featuring live coverage and expert analysis of the caucuses and election results. Throughout the evening, Cavuto will be joined in New York by Lou Dobbs , Kennedy, WSJ at Large host Gerry Baker , among others.

, Kennedy, WSJ at Large host , among others. Additional analysis and live updates will also be provided throughout the night by After the Bell anchor Connell McShane and correspondent Hillary Vaughn as they report on the ground in Des Moines.

NBC News/MSNBC:

NBC News has a massive budget, and they’re deploying a ton of resources for Monday’s coverage of the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

This morning, NBC News and MSNBC began live coverage from Iowa for the first-in-the-nation caucus beginning with Savannah Guthrie anchoring Today from the West End Architectural Salvage and Morning Joe from Java Joes Coffeehouse.

Throughout the day, NBC News and MSNBC Road Warriors Shaquille Brewster, Vaughn Hillyard, Mike Memoli and Ali Vitali will report live from candidate headquarters.

and will report live from candidate headquarters. More network anchors, correspondents and reporters will be dispatched to caucus sites throughout the state including Tom Brokaw, Peter Alexander, Katy Tur, Chris Jansing, Monica Alba, Trymaine Lee, Cal Perry, Dasha Burns , and more.

, and more. NBC News Stay Tuned will be live with host Savannah Sellers from caucus sites and one-on-one with voters, bringing the latest to the network’s Snapchat news show.

from caucus sites and one-on-one with voters, bringing the latest to the network’s Snapchat news show. At 8 p.m. ET, NBC News will begin to air Special Reports anchored by Lester Holt from NBC News Headquarters in New York with dispatches from Chuck Todd in Iowa as entrance polls and results come in.

from NBC News Headquarters in New York with dispatches from in Iowa as entrance polls and results come in. Rachel Maddow , host of The Rachel Maddow Show, Brian Williams , host of The 11th Hour, and Nicolle Wallace , host of Deadline: White House, will anchor special coverage on MSNBC beginning at 6 p.m. ET from NBC News Headquarters in New York.

, host of The Rachel Maddow Show, , host of The 11th Hour, and , host of Deadline: White House, will anchor special coverage on MSNBC beginning at 6 p.m. ET from NBC News Headquarters in New York. Chris Matthews will join the special coverage from Des Moines and NBC News and MSNBC National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki will be at the Big Board with up-to-the-minute results and analysis throughout the night.

will join the special coverage from Des Moines and NBC News and MSNBC National Political Correspondent will be at the Big Board with up-to-the-minute results and analysis throughout the night. Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd will also anchor a Special Report from Iowa streaming on NBC News NOW from 7:30 to 11 p.m. ET and will be joined by Kasie Hunt and additional political analysts, contributors and correspondents.

Plus, NBC News Digital political reporters, including Alex Seitz-Wald, Jonathan Allen, Jane Timm, and Adam Edelman will also be dispatched throughout Iowa to bring the latest reporting and analysis toNBCNews.com and the NBC News app.

will also be dispatched throughout Iowa to bring the latest reporting and analysis toNBCNews.com and the NBC News app. Leading up to today’s caucuses, NBC News broadcast a special edition of Meet the Press from Des Moines with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander joining Chuck Todd for interviews.

and Republican Sen. joining Chuck Todd for interviews. Over the weekend, MSNBC’s Joy Reid anchored AM Joy from Java Joes Coffeehouse on Saturday and Sunday and Kasie Hunt anchored a special edition of KasieDC on Sunday.

anchored AM Joy from Java Joes Coffeehouse on Saturday and Sunday and anchored a special edition of KasieDC on Sunday. On the NBC News digital front, there’s Road to 270 – It will take at least 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 election and NBC News has created an interactive web tool where users can design and map their own road to the presidency. Plus, users can see the latest scenarios from NBC News political director Chuck Todd and NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki

– It will take at least 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 election and NBC News has created an interactive web tool where users can design and map their own road to the presidency. Plus, users can see the latest scenarios from NBC News political director Chuck Todd and NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki Election Confessions – the popular anonymous voter confessional returns in 2020, offering candid insight into the unfiltered minds of American voters who share their opinions about the candidates and the state of the country. So far, NBC News has received 60,000 confessions since launching the project ahead of the first Democratic presidential debate in June 2019. Election Confessions will also be live on-site at the NBC News and MSNBC Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas.

– the popular anonymous voter confessional returns in 2020, offering candid insight into the unfiltered minds of American voters who share their opinions about the candidates and the state of the country. So far, NBC News has received 60,000 confessions since launching the project ahead of the first Democratic presidential debate in June 2019. Election Confessions will also be live on-site at the NBC News and MSNBC Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas. The NBC News digital politics team will live-blog all the early state contests and debate nights with contributions from NBC News reporters across all platforms. Expect minute-by-minute updates, fact checks and more.

Noticias Telemundo:

Digital coverage of the Iowa caucus, which marks the formal start of the 2020 presidential primary elections, will be available on NoticiasTelemundo.com, the Noticias Telemundo mobile app, and Noticias Telemundo digital platforms on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, in addition to live updates on Telemundo starting at 3:30 p.m. ET /2:30 p.m. CT.

and Noticias Telemundo digital platforms on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, in addition to live updates on Telemundo starting at 3:30 p.m. ET /2:30 p.m. CT. On Monday, Noticias Telemundo senior correspondent Vanessa Hauc will be on site in Des Moines with multimedia reporter Miriam Arias , who has been based in the state capital as part of the network’s collaboration with Iowa’s leading newspaper, the Des Moines Register.

will be on site in Des Moines with multimedia reporter , who has been based in the state capital as part of the network’s collaboration with Iowa’s leading newspaper, the Des Moines Register. “Noticias Telemundo began its election coverage last year with the first major presidential debate and President Trump’s first ever sit-down interview with a Spanish-language network,” said Patsy Loris, Senior Vice President, Elections 2020 at Noticias Telemundo. “Now that the electoral process is entering its critical stage, we are consolidating our leadership as Latinos’ most reliable source of political information.

Univision Noticias:

Univision News anchor Satcha Pretto to report live from Iowa for Univision’s morning show Despierta America, Edición Digital and UNews.

to report live from Iowa for Univision’s morning show Despierta America, Edición Digital and UNews. Univision News anchor Jorge Ramos will report live from Iowa for Univision’s flagship newscasts Noticiero at 6:30 p.m. and Noticiero Univision Edición Nocturna at 11:30 p.m. Ramos will also provide live electoral bulletins throughout the day.

will report live from Iowa for Univision’s flagship newscasts Noticiero at 6:30 p.m. and Noticiero Univision Edición Nocturna at 11:30 p.m. Ramos will also provide live electoral bulletins throughout the day. Univision News correspondent Luis Megid will report live from the first-ever Spanish-language caucus.

will report live from the first-ever Spanish-language caucus. UnivisionNoticias.com will provide exclusive digital coverage of the Iowa Caucuses through its liveblog, videos, articles, infographics animations and social media.

