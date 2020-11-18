Here’s How Much Money Jake Tapper And Friends Raised For the Troops This Year

One of the more popular figures on television news, CNN’s Jake Tapper tapped his high-profile connections earlier this month to participate in the 4th annual Homes For Our Troops auction, for which actors and athletes contribute swag and set visits and lunches for auction.

We spoke with Tapper last year about Homes For Our Troops— a top-rated charity that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives— and why it’s so important to him.

Tapper tweeted earlier today that with assistance from George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, and Wynonna, the organization raised $265,000 for the auction in 2019, but this year because of the pandemic Tapper and friends set the goal lower — to $150,000.

The 2020 auction ended last night, and the anchor had some surprisingly good news to report this afternoon.

4/ Also obviously with the economic crisis caused by the pandemic many people just don’t have as much money to give to charity this year. So we worked extra hard to get as many participants as possible from @JerrySeinfeld to Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Aniston to the NFL etc — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 18, 2020

5/ In any case everyone pulled together and with the generosity of both the donors and the bidders this year‘s auction raised more than $400,000! The number one item was a tennis lesson with @AndyRoddick! It went for $21,000! But from the highest to the more modest bids, … — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 18, 2020

On the TV news front, Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld was one of the top participants this year.

6/ it was a HUGE team effort. A few matching offers came in so I want to single out for extra thanks Paul Rudd, @ChrisEvans, @jimmykimmel, Dave Matthews, & @greggutfeld for agreeing to offer their items twice!!! SO generous! — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 18, 2020

7- There are too many people to thank here but I am so happy for this good news for @HomesForOurTrps and to see so many people pull together to thank veterans to say: we thank you, we owe you, we love you. THANK YOU, EVERYONE!! 🇺🇸 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 18, 2020

