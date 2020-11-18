CNN

Here’s How Much Money Jake Tapper And Friends Raised For the Troops This Year

One of the more popular figures on television news, CNN’s Jake Tapper tapped his high-profile connections earlier this month to participate in the 4th annual Homes For Our Troops auction, for which actors and athletes contribute swag and set visits and lunches for auction.

We spoke with Tapper last year about Homes For Our Troops— a top-rated charity that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives— and why it’s so important to him.

Tapper tweeted earlier today that with assistance from George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, and Wynonna, the organization raised $265,000 for the auction in 2019, but this year because of the pandemic Tapper and friends set the goal lower — to $150,000.

The 2020 auction ended last night, and the anchor had some surprisingly good news to report this afternoon.

 

On the TV news front, Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld was one of the top participants this year.

 

