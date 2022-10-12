Here Are TV Coverage Plans for Thursday’s January 6 Select Committee Hearing

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Congress’ January 6 select committee is holding its first public hearing since the summer and its final televised one before the midterm elections on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The committee’s ninth public hearing was originally slated for late September, but committee members decided to postpone it due to Hurricane Ian, which was decimating the west coast of Florida at the time.

Similar to previous public hearings, the national TV news outlets will broadcast the proceedings live. NBCU News Group (NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC) released their coverage plans last week, and more networks released their respective plans this week, including CNN, CBS and ABC.

We’ll continue to update this story as we receive more information, but below is what we have so far.

ABC:

ABC News will present special coverage of the Jan. 6 Committee hearing on Thursday, Oct. 13, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage, with the political team of chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl and congressional correspondent Rachel Scott live from the Capitol, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, chief legal analyst Dan Abrams and senior national correspondent Terry Moran.

CBS:

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will anchor a CBS News Special Report on the House panel’s next public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 13 beginning at 1 p.m. ET on CBS TV and CBS Streaming.

will anchor a CBS News Special Report on the House panel’s next public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 13 beginning at 1 p.m. ET on CBS TV and CBS Streaming. Joining O’Donnell for the coverage are chief political analyst and senior national correspondent John Dickerson , chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa , chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues , senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe , senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge and congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane .

, chief election and campaign correspondent , chief national affairs and justice correspondent , senior White House and political correspondent , senior investigative correspondent and congressional correspondent . The CBS News Streaming Network will continue its special, live coverage of each of the House select committee’s public hearings. Coverage of the hearings will air on CBS TV and be available to stream on the CBS News mobile app.

Uninterrupted coverage, including a live blog with real-time highlights and updates, will be available at CBSNews.com/hearings. Viewers can also watch CBS News’ live coverage on CBSNews.com and the Network’s YouTube channel.

CNN:

CNN’s coverage begins Thursday, Oct. 13 at 12 p.m. ET.

Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper will anchor the network’s coverage from Washington, DC and New York City with analysis from Dana Bash , Abby Phillip , John King , Jamie Gangel , Gloria Borger, Kaitlan Collins, and Laura Coates.

CNN reporters and correspondents including Manu Raju, Evan Perez, and Sara Murray will be live throughout coverage with additional reporting.

C-SPAN:

Live coverage of tomorrow’s January 6 hearing will begin at 12:45 p.m. ET on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN.org and the C-SPAN Now App.

The network will also be covering on C-SPAN’s social platforms. https://www.c-span.org/video/?523473-1/ninth-hearing-capitol-attack

Fox News:

Fox News will present live coverage of the Select Committee hearing to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Thursday on FNC, Fox News Digital and on Fox Nation.

PBS NewsHour: