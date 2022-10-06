NBC News, MSNBC Announce January 6 Hearing Coverage Plans

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

NBC News and MSNBC will deliver special coverage of the next January 6 congressional committee hearing one week from today — Thursday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET.

NBC News will broadcast a Special Report anchored by Lester Holt. NBC’s ad-supported streaming news platform NBC News Now will livestream Holt’s special report. Ahead of the hearing, Holt will also anchor coverage to be streamed on NBC News Now beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Additionally, NBC News Congressional correspondents and reporters Ali Vitali, Allie Raffa, Sahil Kapur, Peter Nicholas and Scott Wong will contribute to special coverage across both networks from Capitol Hill.

On MSNBC, Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur and Hallie Jackson will lead special coverage beginning at 12 p.m. ET through 4 p.m. ET.

Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace will host a special primetime recap at 8 p.m. ET following the hearing, joined by MSNBC on-air evening colleagues Lawrence O’Donnell, Chris Hayes, Ari Melber and Stephanie Ruhle. A panel of MSNBC contributors and analysts will also contribute to the special coverage.

At 10 p.m. ET, O’Donnell will host a special edition of The Last Word. Ruhle will continue special coverage at 11 p.m. with a special edition of The 11th Hour.