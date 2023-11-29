Here Are Cable News Ratings for November 2023

After a highly-rated October driven by interest in the onset of the Israel-Hamas war (beginning Oct. 7), cable news networks saw an expected dip in viewing this month.

Below are November 2023 Nielsen ratings points for Fox News, CNN and MSNBC, followed by a duo of complete Nielsen-measured basic cable network rankers.

Fox News Channel:

Advertisement

Fox News marked yet another month as the most-watched basic cable network in total day, and finished No. 2 in primetime in November behind ESPN, which continues to be anchored by live college football and NFL Monday Night Football programming.

According to Nielsen live plus same day data for the month of November 2023, Fox News Channel averaged 1.725 million total viewers in primetime, 199,000 A25-54 viewers in primetime (No. 6 on cable), 1.18 million total day viewers and 143,000 A25-54 viewers in total day (No. 3 on cable).

FNC’s 1.725 million total primetime viewer average is -18% from what the channel averaged in October 2023, and its 199,000 A25-54 viewer average in primetime is -22% from what the network averaged in the measurement in October. Additionally, Fox News’ 1.18 million total day viewers average is -13% from October, and its 143,000 A25-54 average in total day is -18% from October.

When it came to year-over-year audience trend, the story was similar for Fox News. The network is -25% in total day viewers—and -37% in total day demo—along with a -29% decline in total primetime viewers—and a -44% decline in the primetime demo relative to November 2022, a news-heavy month featuring midterm elections.

Despite the not-so-great trends, Fox News can still lay claim to being the top-rated cable news network in total viewers and among Adults 25-54 for a whopping 34 consecutive months.

MSNBC:

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data for Nov. 2023, MSNBC averaged 1.14 million total viewers in primetime. That’s -14% from the network’s October average and No. 4 overall behind ESPN, Fox News and Hallmark Channel, which is now in full-fledged holiday movie mode. MSNBC also averaged 109,000 A25-54 in primetime this month, -17% from October and No. 21 on basic cable. In total day, MSNBC averaged 778,000 total day viewers in November, -13% from October and No. 3 on all of basic cable (behind Fox News and ESPN), and just 81,000 A25-54 viewers in total day, which is -13% from October, and No. 14 all of basic cable.

Relative to the midterm election month of November 2022, MSNBC shed -5% in total primetime viewers and -26% in the primetime demo. However, the network gained +3% in total day viewers (more than any other top 25 basic cable network gained from November 2022), but shed -13% in the total day demo.

MSNBC beat CNN in total viewers for the 20th consecutive month, but came up short in under-55 demos.

CNN:

With the news cycle quieter in November than it was the month prior, CNN saw the steepest audience drop-off.

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data for November 2023, CNN averaged 540,000 total viewers and 122,000 A25-54 in primetime, -25% and -27%, respectively, from October. The 540,000 total is good enough for No. 13 on basic cable, while the 122,000 A25-54 average is in the daypart places CNN as No. 17 on basic cable. Additionally, CNN averaged 474,000 total day viewers and 93,000 A25-54 viewers in total day, -21% and -25%, respectively, from October. The 474,000 total day average places CNN at No. 5 for the month on basic cable, while the 93,000 A25-54 average in total day places the network at No. 8 on basic cable.

When compared with the midterms month of November 2022, CNN is -28% in total primetime viewers—and -36% among Adults 25-54, -15% in total day viewers—and -25% among Adults 25-54 in total day.