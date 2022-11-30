November ’22 Cable Ratings: Fox News Marks 21 Consecutive Months at No. 1 in Total Day

Fox News Channel:

Fox News finished November 2022 as the most-watched basic cable network in total day, averaging 1.57 million total viewers from 6 a.m.-6 a.m. and marking 21 consecutive months at No. 1. in the daypart.

This is according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data for the month of November.

In addition to averaging 1.57 million total day viewers in October, the network also averaged 227,000 adults 25-54 in total day. Compared to the month of October, which of course didn’t involve a Midterm election, Fox News gained +6% in total day viewers—and +10% in the total day demo.

How about Fox News primetime? In addition to placing at No. 2 on all of basic cable in total viewers (behind only ESPN), the network remains far and away No. 1 in cable news, averaging 2.44 million viewers in the daypart — a solid +7% gain from October. Additionally in November, FNC averaged 356,000 adults 25-54 in primetime, which happens to be No. 2 on basic cable and +21% from what the network averaged for October in primetime.

Relative to the previous November (2021) Fox News gained +2% in total day viewers, but lost -14% in total day demo. The network also is -5% in total primetime viewers—and -15% in the primetime demo from the year-ago month.

What about November 2022 compared to the most recent midterm elections month in 2018? Adults-under-55 viewership for Fox News (and its main competitors) are down, which isn’t a huge surprise as fewer Americans (especially younger ones) are watching basic cable than at this point four years ago. FNC is actually flat in total primetime viewers and +6% in total day viewers, but -26% in the primetime demo and -23% in the total day demo.

In regard to program performance, The Five remained the most-watched show on all of cable news for the eighth consecutive month, averaging 3.72 million viewers during the 5 p.m. hour. Tucker Carlson Tonight (3.50 million), Jesse Watters Primetime (3.17 million), Hannity (3.075 million) and Special Report with Bret Baier (2.8 million). Tucker Carlson Tonight remained the top-rated cable news show in November among adults 25-54 (506,000). FNC had the top 15 shows in the demo, and the top 14 in average total viewers.

Additionally, the network’s 11 p.m. offering Gutfeld! had its most-watched month since launch with 2.32 million total viewers on average (No. 7 overall).

MSNBC:

When it comes to primetime viewing, MSNBC remained fourth place across basic cable. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the network averaged more than 1.20 million total primetime viewers this past month, fewer than ESPN (3.01 million), Fox News (2.44 million), and holiday movie-driven Hallmark Channel (1.37 million), but more than everyone else on basic cable. MSNBC also averaged 752,000 total day viewers in November, No. 3 on basic cable in total day behind Fox News and ESPN.

Relative to the prior month (October ’22), NBCU’s politics-focused cable network gained +2% in total primetime viewers—and +30% among adults 25-54 (148,000 vs. 114,000), driven by those Midterm election coverage ratings. The network held flat in total day viewers from Oct. 2022, and saw month-to-month gains in total day demo, +16% (93,000 vs. 80,000). MSNBC ranked No. 20 in the primetime demo and No. 16 in the total day demo across basic cable.

When it comes to MSNBC’s performance relative to the most recent November (2021), the story remains positive. The network is +10% in total primetime viewers—and +6% in the primetime demo, +14% in total day viewers—and +9% in the key A25-54 demo.

What about Nov. 2022 compared to the most recent Midterms month in 2018? Figures are down across the board, -34% in total primetime viewers—and -27% in total day viewers, -55% in the primetime demo—and -49% in the total day demo vs. Nov. 2018.

In regard to programming performance, Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell is MSNBC’s most-watched show for the third consecutive month (1.47 million at 10 p.m., No. 15 overall). Chris Hayes has the network’s top show among adults 25-54 (163,000 at 8 p.m., No. 18 overall). Fewer editions of the weekly The Rachel Maddow Show and declining ratings for Alex Wagner‘s show have dragged the network’s 9 p.m. hour down. On a broader level, MSNBC continues to average fewer adults 25-54 than CNN, but a far larger total audience than its main cable news competitor.

CNN:

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, sixth-ranked CNN averaged 749,000 total primetime viewers this past month, No. 6 on basic cable, and 560,000 total day viewers, No. 5 on basic cable. The network also averaged 190,000 adults 25-54 in primetime, No. 11 on basic cable, and 124,000 adults 25-54 in total day, No. 6 on basic cable.

As is often the case during special events or news-heavy months, CNN saw more month-to-month viewer growth than the competition. Relative to the prior month (October ’22), the network gained +20% in total primetime viewers—and +42% among adults 25-54, +5% in total day viewers—and +17% among adults 25-54 in total day.

When it comes to CNN’s performance relative to November 2021, the story remains positive. The network gained +15% in total primetime viewers—and +28% in the primetime demo, +13% in total day viewers—and +15% in the key A25-54 demo.

What about Nov. 2022 compared to the most recent Midterms month in 2018? Figures are down for CNN, similar to MSNBC. The network is -33% in total primetime viewers—and -26% in total day viewers, -49% in the primetime demo—and -46% in the total day demo vs. Nov. 2018.

From a programming perspective, Anderson Cooper 360 is CNN’s most-watched show for the month of November (933,000, No. 24 overall), and also averages the most adults 25-54 of any CNN show (213,000, No. 16 overall).

November ’22 cable news ratings, Monday-Sunday (Nielsen live-same-day data):

PRIME Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,442,000 1,204,000 749,000 • A25-54: 356,000 148,000 190,000

TOTAL DAY Fox News MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,569,000 752,000 560,000 • A25-54: 227,000 93,000 124,000

Here’s the basic cable ranker for Nov. 2022, sorted by most to fewest total viewers:

November ’22 (Total Viewers)

Here’s the basic cable ranker for Nov. 2022, sorted by most to fewest adults 25-54:

November ’22 (Adults 25-54)