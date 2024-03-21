Hallie Jackson Named Anchor of Sunday Edition of Nightly News

NBC News Now anchor Hallie Jackson has been tapped as the anchor of the Sunday edition of Nightly News, taking over from Kate Snow, who stepped down from the position in February 2024.

Jackson will begin her new duties on Sunday, April 7, and continue to anchor Hallie Jackson Now weekdays from 5-7 p.m. ET on NBC News Now. She will also retain her role as senior Washington correspondent, reporting across Today, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Meet the Press with Kristen Welker, in addition to NBC News Now and NBCNews.com.

In announcing Jackson’s new role, NBC News executive vice president of programming, Janelle Rodriguez, said, “Hallie is an exceptional journalist and an extraordinary broadcaster, representing the very best of NBC News. She is a natural fit to anchor our flagship newscast on Sundays.”

Jackson previously anchored the 3 p.m. ET hour of MSNBC’s weekday lineup before relinquishing that role in January 2023 to be an anchor on NBC News’ ad-supported streaming service.

Jackson is also playing a prominent role in NBC News’ 2024 election coverage. She co-anchored several recent Decision 2024 primetime specials for NBC News Now, including Super Tuesday coverage and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.