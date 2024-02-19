Kate Snow Steps Down From Anchoring Sunday Edition of Nightly News

During Sunday’s edition of NBC Nightly News, Kate Snow informed viewers that she was stepping down from her role as the show’s anchor.

Snow indicated that she wants to spend more time working on her five-day-a-week program, NBC News Daily, which airs on the streaming network NBC News NOW and on NBC affiliates across the country.

“I have loved being with you every Sunday night. It’s been a privilege,” Snow said during the broadcast. She added, “Our audience on NBC News Daily is growing fast, and I have decided, after a lot of thought, to focus my attention Monday through Friday on that role. So next Sunday will be my last Sunday anchoring Nightly News.”

Snow will continue appearing as a senior national correspondent across Today, NBC Nightly News and other NBC News platforms.

“Kate’s dedication to Nightly and its viewers has been nothing short of inspiring. She works tirelessly and has that rare gravitas earned throughout her distinguished career marked by dogged reporting and powerful interviews,” Janelle Rodriguez, evp, programming, NBC News, said in a note to staff. “She cares deeply about her work and the profound and positive impact it can have on the world, and that compassion extends to those of us who work with her behind the camera. She’s a loyal colleague, a mentor and a friend.”

Snow has been anchoring the Sunday editions of NBC Nightly News for the past eight-plus years. In 2022, she was named a co-anchor of NBC News Daily, hosting the broadcast’s 2-4 p.m. ET editions.

TVNewser spoke to Snow in 2023, where she talked about NBC News Daily’s success, saying, “I think the quality of a show like NBC News Daily is found in the curation and the fact that we have people all over the globe sending in reports and looking at different angles. For example, [NBC News correspondent] Jake Ward, one day in San Francisco, might have a really interesting story on artificial intelligence that you will see nowhere else. So that’s the magic. That’s the special sauce I think of NBC News Daily.”

According to NBC News, there will be rotating anchors in the interim, and the transition plans for the next anchor will be announced in the coming weeks.

Watch the final moments of Snow’s broadcast here.