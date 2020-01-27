GMA, Today, CBS This Morning Lead Respective Broadcasts with the Kobe Bryant Story

Broadcast networks broke into sports programming yesterday afternoon to report on the stunning death of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, a legendary California college baseball coach, along with 6 others traveling in Bryant’s helicopter when it crashed into the hills by Calabasas, Calif. All 9 passengers reportedly died in the crash, including the pilot.

The broadcast nets (and of course, the cablers) continued to report on the story this morning.

ABC’s Good Morning America was, frankly, the morning show best equipped to report on this morning’s news. The program is in the unique position of having a former sports anchor and former athlete (Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan) as co-anchors. Both were friendly with and had interviewed Bryant in the past. The ABC morning show was also able to tap the resources corporate sibling ESPN to bolster its coverage.

The crash took up the first 17 minutes of this morning’s GMA broadcast. ABC News correspondent T.J. Holmes reported live from Calabasas, and longtime ESPN reporter Chris Connelly reported live from Staples Center, where the Lakers play and where ironically The Grammys took place hours earlier. Derek Fisher, Bryant’s teammate on the Lakers for many years, and NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen also appeared on the program to provide perspective.

“He developed into, in my eye, one of the greatest players I’ve ever watched on the basketball court.” — NBA Hall of Famer @scottiepippen reflects on former opponent #KobeBryant’s impact. https://t.co/LNTiZax7HR pic.twitter.com/53IMg3nhR6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 27, 2020

#KobeBryant was a basketball legend with 5 NBA titles, but the title he was proudest of was being a father. https://t.co/m628nXQZXm pic.twitter.com/vctjyB18tf — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 27, 2020

While CBS was broadcasting the Grammys, ABC News produced and presented a prime time special yesterday evening focused on the life and legacy of Bryant. Roberts and Strahan co-hosted the live hour-long special broadcast with ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi. The program aired in the 10 p.m. ET hour, both on ABC and ESPN.

Over on NBC, Today show opened with news on Bryant’s crash for the first 15 minutes. A mural of tributes was shown, before playing audio of Boys II Men and Alicia Keys’ Grammy performance.

NBC’s Craig Melvin reported live from the Staples Center, with memorials from fans sitting behind him.

The Staples Center is the house Kobe Bryant built, but Bryant’s legacy pans the globe. @miguelnbc reports on how the impact of Bryant’s passing is being felt all the way around the world. pic.twitter.com/w4ZM7l1fYZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 27, 2020

At one point, Melvin was joined by NBA on TNT studio host Kenny Smith.

“Even the great players would say at times they wouldn’t sacrifice some of the things he would sacrifice to be great.” Former NBA great Kenny Smith remembers Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/wIQugnY548 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 27, 2020

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico joined also joined Today live, which covered the story for the first 15 minutes of this morning’s broadcast.

Tirico joined Kate Snow for the NBC News Special Reports yesterday afternoon, and he also joined MSNBC programming yesterday on multiple occasions.

Bryant’s death also led CBS This Morning, with Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil sharing their thoughts before highlighting tributes from fans, artists at the Grammy’s, former Pres. Obama and Pres. Trump. CBS’ Jonathan Vigliotti, who was CBS’ on-site reporter yesterday, reported for the program from Calabasas early this morning.

Like GMA, CBS This Morning (or in this case, CTM: Saturday) has a former sports newser on staff, Dana Jacobson, and she reported for the program this morning from Los Angeles:

MAMBA MENTALITY: @danajacobson discusses Kobe Bryant’s legacy from the makeshift memorial to the Lakers legend outside Staples Center. https://t.co/tOVbuWhaXm pic.twitter.com/mp4DIUXe8j — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2020

Former New York Times sportswriter (now writer-at-large for ESPN’s The Undefeated) William Rhoden appeared in studio to speak about Bryant’s legacy.

William C. Rhoden (@wcrhoden), writer-at-large for @espn‘s @theundefeated, covered Kobe Bryant’s entire 20-year career in the @nba. Rhoden joins us to reflect on the Black Mamba’s legacy: pic.twitter.com/BIjTtYtvj9 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2020

#BeforeWeGo: @GayleKing, @AnthonyMasonCBS and @TonyDokoupil reflect on the life and legacy of #KobeBryant: pic.twitter.com/RAVWffOjXQ

— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2020

CBS News also managed to get an exclusive with Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson:

.@CBSNews Exclusive: Oscar-winner and longtime Los Angeles @Lakers fan Jack Nicholson mourns the loss of his friend Kobe Bryant: “We’ll think of him all the time, and we’ll miss him.” https://t.co/u1OawmKHQ6 #kobebryant pic.twitter.com/xPuBikedup — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2020

