GMA Reveals Summer Concert Series Lineup

GMA announced earlier this week that the broadcast would still produce its annual summer concert series, although it would be a virtual one this year.

The 2020 Summer Concert Series, sponsored by Caesars Rewards, debuts tomorrow, with Katy Perry serving as the opening act.

This morning, the program revealed the full list of performers. The star-studded lineup includes Mariah Carey, Kygo ft. OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard, Billie Joe Armstrong, John Legend, Sia, Old Dominion, Shaggy ft. Sting, Megan Thee Stallion, Ellie Goulding, Skip Marley and H.E.R., Black Eyed Peas and Bebe Rexha.

May 22 – Katy Perry #KatyPerryOnGMA

May 29 – Kygo ft. OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard #KygoOnGMA

June 5 – Billie Joe Armstrong #BillieJoeArmstrongOnGMA

June 19 – John Legend #JohnLegendOnGMA

June 26 – Sia #SiaOnGMA

July 3 – Old Dominion #OldDominionOnGMA

July 10 – Shaggy ft. Sting #ShaggyOnGMA

Aug. 21 – Megan Thee Stallion #MeganTheeStallionOnGMA

Dates to be announced:

Ellie Goulding #EllieGouldingOnGMA

Skip Marley and H.E.R. #SkipMarleyOnGMA #HERonGMA

Black Eyed Peas #BlackEyedPeasOnGMA

Bebe Rexha #BebeRexhaOnGMA

Mariah Carey #MariahOnGMA

