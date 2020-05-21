GMA Reveals Summer Concert Series Lineup

GMA announced earlier this week that the broadcast would still produce its annual summer concert series, although it would be a virtual one this year.
The 2020 Summer Concert Series, sponsored by Caesars Rewards, debuts tomorrow, with Katy Perry serving as the opening act.
This morning, the program revealed the full list of performers. The star-studded lineup includes Mariah Carey, Kygo ft. OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard, Billie Joe Armstrong, John Legend, Sia, Old Dominion, Shaggy ft. Sting, Megan Thee Stallion, Ellie Goulding, Skip Marley and H.E.R., Black Eyed Peas and Bebe Rexha.
- May 22 – Katy Perry #KatyPerryOnGMA
- May 29 – Kygo ft. OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard #KygoOnGMA
- June 5 – Billie Joe Armstrong #BillieJoeArmstrongOnGMA
- June 19 – John Legend #JohnLegendOnGMA
- June 26 – Sia #SiaOnGMA
- July 3 – Old Dominion #OldDominionOnGMA
- July 10 – Shaggy ft. Sting #ShaggyOnGMA
- Aug. 21 – Megan Thee Stallion #MeganTheeStallionOnGMA
Dates to be announced:
- Ellie Goulding #EllieGouldingOnGMA
- Skip Marley and H.E.R. #SkipMarleyOnGMA #HERonGMA
- Black Eyed Peas #BlackEyedPeasOnGMA
- Bebe Rexha #BebeRexhaOnGMA
- Mariah Carey #MariahOnGMA