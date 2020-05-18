Good Morning America 2020 Summer Concert Series Will Be Held Virtually

Good Morning America has held summer concert series for many years, and one might have thought the streak would be in danger this year due to recent events.

Not so fast.

GMA is making sure the Covid-19 pandemic won’t put an end to the fun. The broadcast is going ahead with a summer concert series for 2020, though the format will be different. This year’s summer concert series will be presented virtually.

Sponsored by Caesars Rewards, the 2020 Summer Concert Series will begin with a bang. Katy Perry will kick things off with a live performance on Friday, May, 22.

The rest of this year’s series lineup will be announced in the near future, says ABC News.

