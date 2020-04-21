George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies, Has Now Cleared the Virus

It appears there’s some good news for George Stephanopoulos on the Covid-19 front.

Eight days after announcing on GMA that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, the ABC News chief anchor reported that he recently took a test revealing he now has the antibodies needed to fight off Covid-19. This means that he has fought off the virus, after weeks of not feeling any hazardous symptoms.

Good news for me and my family. Last week I tested positive for Covid antibodies, confirming I cleared the virus after weeks without symptoms. I’ve also signed up for a clinical trial to donate my blood plasma and expect to make the donation in the coming weeks — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) April 21, 2020

Stephanopoulos announced his Covid-19 diagnosis April 13 on GMA, nearly two weeks after his wife, actress Ali Wentworth, confirmed she tested positive for Covid-19 and was feeling its full effects.

Wentworth self-quarantined in a room in the family’s New York home at the start of her symptoms in order to try to avoid spreading the virus. The ABC Newser said it was “no surprise” that he ended up contracting the virus, but unlike his wife, he had been asymptomatic.

Stephanopoulos told Michael Strahan and Amy Robach on today’s broadcast that he has signed up for a clinical trial to donate blood plasma and potentially help people who still have Covid-19.

.@GStephanopoulos announces he has signed up for a clinical trial to donate blood plasma and potentially help COVID-19 patients. pic.twitter.com/eCEqdqVVbV — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 21, 2020

