George Stephanopoulos Has Tested Positive for COVID-19, but Says, ‘I’m Feeling Great’

Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos announced during this morning’s broadcast of GMA that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stephanopoulos announced his diagnosis nearly two weeks after his wife, and actress Ali Wentworth, confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19.

Wentworth self-quarantined in a room in the family’s New York home at the start of her symptoms in order to try to avoid spreading the virus.

The ABC Newser said it was “no surprise” that he tested positive for COVID-19, and revealed that, unlike Wentworth, he has been asymptomatic.

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I’m feeling great,” he said.

It was a strange broadcast for GMA in general. Later in the program, Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan announced the passing of Thea Trachtenberg, a producer on GMA for 20 years.

.@GStephanopoulos says he’s tested positive for COVID-19: “I’m one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic. I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I’m feeling great.” https://t.co/Qi2CeQPinh pic.twitter.com/n3IM8p09kC — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2020

Comments