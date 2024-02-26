Gemma Garcia Named EVP of News at Noticias Telemundo

Noticias Telemundo announced on Monday that Gemma Garica will be the network’s new executive vice president of news. In this new role, Garcia will be responsible for Noticias Telemundo’s news programming across all platforms, overseeing editorial units, digital news properties, newsgathering and bureaus in the United States and Latin America.

She has also been charged with leading coverage of the 2024 U.S. presidential election and producing election-focused news specials.

“Gemma brings impeccable news judgment, invaluable experience as an innovative news leader and an unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality journalism for the Latino community,” Luis Fernández, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, said in a statement. “I’ve known Gemma for many years, and I have no doubt her unparalleled leadership, rigor and journalistic passion will help Noticias Telemundo grow our reach and strengthen our brand among Latino audiences.”

This is a homecoming for Garcia, who had previously held several senior news leadership positions at Noticias Telemundo from 2019 to 2022, including serving as senior vice president of digital news and spearheading efforts to develop original content and expand Noticias Telemundo’s reach on digital and social platforms. Under her direction, Noticias Telemundo newscasts won several Emmy awards, including outstanding newscast or news magazine in Spanish in 2021.

“I am thrilled to return to Noticias Telemundo at this critical time for our community to reaffirm our commitment to rigorous and balanced news coverage across all platforms under our motto—las cosas como son, or telling it like it is,” said Garcia. “As we approach historic presidential elections in both the United States and Mexico, I look forward to working with the best team of news professionals in Spanish-language television to continue to give Latinos a voice and provide them with all the news and resources they need to make well-informed decisions.”

Garcia first joined Noticias Telemundo in 2016 as an executive producer from Spanish television broadcaster TVE, where she held positions as chief correspondent in New York, Italy, the Vatican and Morocco. She also served as deputy head of TVE’s news department, among other roles.

In addition to Telemundo roles, Garcia was most recently at RTVE Play, the over-the-top (OTT) media service of Radio Televisión Española (RTVE), Spain’s largest public media company, where she was their head of news.