CBS News and Stations Announces 3 New Editorial Positions

Monday morning, CBS News and Stations announced three new editorial positions and the creation of a new editorial beats structure. According to the network, these moves are to create multi-platform integrated teams focused on high-interest areas. These teams will consistently break news and deliver audience-focused stories across local and network channels, shows and streams.

The newly created editorial beat structure includes a Consumer/Business/MoneyWatch beat, Transport/Infrastructure beat and Immigration beat.

Jamie Nguyen will be the new senior producer leading Consumer/Business/MoneyWatch. Nguyen is a multi-Emmy Award-winning journalist and newsroom leader with over 20 years of experience and joins from NBC News’ Consumer Unit. At NBC News, she produced and coordinated consumer coverage across all platforms, including hidden camera investigations looking at things like counterfeit electronics and Medicare fraud. Nguyen’s new Consumer team will focus on everything from pocketbook issues to rising interest rates.

Katie Krupnik is the new senior producer for the Transportation unit. She has covered the transportation beat at CBS News, where she’s been a producer since 2018. Before her current position, Katie spent seven years at Fox News and was an associate producer at CBS Newspath.

Editorial director of the Southern Region, Maryhelen Campa, will also oversee the Immigration team. Campa will work closely with the foreign team and D.C. bureaus, which cover the border beat and the West bureau, in this new assignment. She will work with Lorna Jones, CBS News deputy bureau chief in Washington, who has done work coordinating coverage on this topic.

Meanwhile, correspondents on all these teams will continue to report to their respective bureaus and stations.

CBS News said that it will announce other beats in the future.