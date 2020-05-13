Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, Clarissa Ward, Sharyn Alfonsi, Tamron Hall, Soledad O’Brien Among 2020 Gracie Award Winners

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announced the winners of the 45th annual Gracie Awards, and among this year’s 100 honorees are TV newsers Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, Clarissa Ward, Sharyn Alfonsi, Tamron Hall, Lesley Stahl and Soledad O’Brien.

“Our leadership is proud to honor the best of the best who embody the spirit and intention of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s Gracie Awards,” AWMF executive director Becky Brooks said in a statement. “We want to thank those on the front lines telling the important stories still impacting our world. It is our distinguished honor to recognize the reporters, hosts, producers and media executives who are working to ensure the public is informed. We know everyone in media has been impacted in some way, and we continue to salute this outstanding list of honorees for their award-winning passion, energy and perseverance.”

Former Weekend Today co-host Sheinelle Jones emceed last year’s event, while longtime 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty was the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

The date/time of this year’s Gracie Awards Luncheon is still TBD, due to Covid-19. The event had previously been set for June 24.

The “TV National” honorees are:

ABC News’ Nightline is being honored in the News Program category.

MSNBC is being honored in the Special or Variety – Breakthrough category for its 2019 Democratic Debate in Atlanta. For the first time, all of the moderators for this televised debate were women.

NBC News investigative unit producer Sarah Fitzpatrick is being honored in the Producer – News category.

is being honored in the Producer – News category. BBC News journalist Nawal al-Maghafi (BBC Arabic) is being honored in the Investigative Feature category.

(BBC Arabic) is being honored in the Investigative Feature category. 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi is being honored in the On-Air Talent – News or News Magazine category.

CNN International correspondent Clarissa Ward won the Reporter/Correspondent category.

Soledad O’Brien is being honored for her BET Networks news special, American Injustice: A BET Town Hall.

Tamron Hall is being honored in the Talk Show – Entertainment category for her syndicated daytime talk program, Tamron Hall.

Gayle King is being honored in the Special or Variety category for her memorable interview with R. Kelly.

The 60 Minutes report, The Chibok Girls (reported by Lesley Stahl), is being honored in the News Magazine category.

Showtime’s The Loudest Voice is being honored in the Limited Series category.

Additionally, Norah O’Donnell earned the Outstanding News Anchor (Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial) honor, and Ginger Zee won Best Entertainment Podcast host.

