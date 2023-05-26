Fox News Unveils 2023 Memorial Day Weekend Programming

Fox News has revealed its Memorial Day weekend programming slate.

The network kicked things off Friday morning with the start of its annual summer concert series hosted by Fox & Friends.

Fox News Memorial Day-themed weekend coverage will begin Saturday morning with Fox & Friends Weekend co-hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Fox News contributor Johnny “Joey” Jones offering tributes to U.S. veterans along with Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. The U.S. Marine Corps and Navy Ceremonial marching bands will also perform live throughout the Saturday morning broadcast.

Prior to his role as Fox News contributor, Jones was a Staff Sergeant and served eight years in the Marine Corps with tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. An IED ended his military career. Jones, who’s also set to guest-host Fox News’ 8 p.m. hour next week, will be preview his new book Unbroken Bonds of Battle, available next month.

Fox’s chief political anchor Bret Baier will host The Unauthorized History of the Korean War on Sunday, May 28th at 8 p.m. ET. The program examines the history of the Korean War, how the brutal fighting tested the nation’s resolve in the fight against communism, and why the Cold War conflict remains a central issue for America to this day.

Fox and Friends Weekend co-host and veteran Pete Hegseth will host a primetime special on Memorial Day at 8 p.m. ET entitled Modern Warriors: War on Warriors. The special looks at the military today and speaks to veterans about the current political climate.

Meanwhile, Fox News Audio will also present three hour-long specials to be offered to the Fox News Radio affiliate network in honor of Memorial Day. Each special will also be offered as podcasts through the Fox News Podcasts portfolio and the subscription-service Fox News Podcasts+.

Details on the specials, which are hosted by State Department Correspondent Benjamin Hall, Cain, and Kilmeade, respectively, are below:

Benjamin Hall: The Voices of America’s Silent Heroes – Fox News State Department Correspondent and New York Times best-selling author Benjamin Hall narrates his life story along with appearances from his friends, family, and the heroes that have impacted his life profoundly. Based on the success of his book, “Saved,” Benjamin provides an intimate glimpse into his recovery after returning home from reporting on the war in Ukraine, where he was catastrophically injured in an attack that took the lives of his colleagues.

The Will Cain Podcast: Defending The Essence of America – Fox & Friends Weekend Co-Host Will Cain explores the topic of declining patriotism in America. Cain offers five principles that highlight what makes America worth fighting for. Additionally, he reflects on the life of a former Navy SEAL who passed away after battling not only the physical wounds he received but also the invisible wounds that remained.

The Brian Kilmeade Show: Iraq: 20 Years Later – What would have happened if the U.S. had never entered Iraq in 2003? What would that country look like today? Would America be less safe if it didn’t deliver “shock and awe” 20 years ago? Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade explores these questions with guests as they discuss how capturing dictator Saddam Hussein changed that country and ours forever.

Fox News says it’s also offering the first year of Fox Nation for free to all military and veterans when they sign up for the service by visiting FoxNation.com/Military.