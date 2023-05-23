Fox and Friends, Today Show Announce Summer Concert Series Schedules

Memorial Day weekend is traditionally considered the unofficial start of the summer season, and in preparation, Fox and Friends and NBC’s Today show have announced their summer concert series schedules.

Fox and Friends will launch its 15th annual All-American Summer Concert Series this Friday with Grammy award-winning rock band 3 Doors Down.

Per usual, Fox & Friends co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade will be on hand from the Fox Square, the plaza outside of FNC’s headquarters in New York, presenting the free musical performance. This year’s series is presented by Lowe’s with live shows taking place on the plazw every Friday through September 1.

The concert series, which will also stream live on Fox Nation, will feature award-winning music artists, such as Flo Rida, Rascal Flatts’ Gary Levox, Colbie Caillat, Jelly Roll, and Donny Osmond, among others.

Across the street at NBC’s Today, the 2023 Citi Concert Series once again originates from the Rockefeller Plaza and kicked off on May 12 with Grammy Award-winning band The Jonas Brothers.

Other acts performing during their series include Niall Horan, Big Time Rush, Chance the Rapper, Kim Petras, Karol G, TWICE, Dan + Shay, Reneé Rapp, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Jon Batiste, and more.

ABC’s GMA has yet to announce its annual summer concert series schedule but we will keep everyone updated when they do.

Fox and Friends’ 2023 All-American Summer Concert Series Lineup and the Citi Concert Series on Today Summer Lineup are provided below:

The 2023 All-American Summer Concert Series Lineup

MAY 26 – 3 DOORS DOWN

JUNE 2 – PARMALEE WITH BLANCO BROWN

JUNE 9 – COLBIE CAILLAT

JUNE 16 – JUSTIN MOORE WITH RILEY GREEN

JUNE 23 – TYLER FARR

JUNE 30 – SKILLET

JULY 7 – UB40

JULY 14 – ELEVATION WORSHIP

JULY 21 – RASCAL FLATT’S GARY LEVOX

JULY 28 – FLO RIDA

AUG 4 – DONNY OSMOND

AUG 11 – JELLY ROLL

AUG 18 – VANILLA ICE & ROB BASE

Citi Concert Series on Today Summer Lineup:

MAY 12 – JONAS BROTHERS

JUNE 2 – BIG TIME RUSH

JUNE 9 – NIALL HORAN

JUNE 15 – CHANCE THE RAPPER

JUNE 23 – KIM PETRAS

JUNE 30 – KAROL G

JULY 5 – TWICE

JULY 21 – DAN + SHAY

JULY 28 – RENEÉ RAPP

AUG 11 – KELSEA BALLERINI

SEP 1 – DARIUS RUCKER

TBD DATES

KELLY CLARKSON

JON BATISTE