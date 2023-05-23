Fox and Friends, Today Show Announce Summer Concert Series Schedules

Memorial Day weekend is traditionally considered the unofficial start of the summer season, and in preparation, Fox and Friends and NBC’s Today show have announced their summer concert series schedules.
Fox and Friends will launch its 15th annual All-American Summer Concert Series this Friday with Grammy award-winning rock band 3 Doors Down.
Per usual, Fox & Friends co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade will be on hand from the Fox Square, the plaza outside of FNC’s headquarters in New York, presenting the free musical performance. This year’s series is presented by Lowe’s with live shows taking place on the plazw every Friday through September 1.
The concert series, which will also stream live on Fox Nation, will feature award-winning music artists, such as Flo Rida, Rascal Flatts’ Gary Levox, Colbie Caillat, Jelly Roll, and Donny Osmond, among others.
Across the street at NBC’s Today, the 2023 Citi Concert Series once again originates from the Rockefeller Plaza and kicked off on May 12 with Grammy Award-winning band The Jonas Brothers.
Other acts performing during their series include Niall Horan, Big Time Rush, Chance the Rapper, Kim Petras, Karol G, TWICE, Dan + Shay, Reneé Rapp, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Jon Batiste, and more.
ABC’s GMA has yet to announce its annual summer concert series schedule but we will keep everyone updated when they do.
Fox and Friends’ 2023 All-American Summer Concert Series Lineup and the Citi Concert Series on Today Summer Lineup are provided below:
The 2023 All-American Summer Concert Series Lineup
MAY 26 – 3 DOORS DOWN
JUNE 2 – PARMALEE WITH BLANCO BROWN
JUNE 9 – COLBIE CAILLAT
JUNE 16 – JUSTIN MOORE WITH RILEY GREEN
JUNE 23 – TYLER FARR
JUNE 30 – SKILLET
JULY 7 – UB40
JULY 14 – ELEVATION WORSHIP
JULY 21 – RASCAL FLATT’S GARY LEVOX
JULY 28 – FLO RIDA
AUG 4 – DONNY OSMOND
AUG 11 – JELLY ROLL
AUG 18 – VANILLA ICE & ROB BASE
Citi Concert Series on Today Summer Lineup:
MAY 12 – JONAS BROTHERS
JUNE 2 – BIG TIME RUSH
JUNE 9 – NIALL HORAN
JUNE 15 – CHANCE THE RAPPER
JUNE 23 – KIM PETRAS
JUNE 30 – KAROL G
JULY 5 – TWICE
JULY 21 – DAN + SHAY
JULY 28 – RENEÉ RAPP
AUG 11 – KELSEA BALLERINI
SEP 1 – DARIUS RUCKER
TBD DATES
KELLY CLARKSON
JON BATISTE